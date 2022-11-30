Bonus policy is one of the most important criteria for selecting a broker. Users at the expense of Forex bonuses can significantly expand their opportunities for trading. How exactly – depends on the advertising activity and the regulation of the broker. It’s worth getting to know Top 5 Forex Brokers with Bonuses 2023 and choose the best trading platform.

Brokers share with clients a variety of special offers. Their number can also vary significantly. Someone does not offer any bonuses, someone is limited to one, and some companies carry out dozens of different promotions. We bring to your attention the rating of the best Forex bonuses and find out what special offers of brokerage organizations are.

What is a forex bonus?

First of all, it is necessary to understand what a forex bonus is. In a simple sense, this is just a promotion that brokers offer as a means of attracting trading on their platform. In most cases, the bonus will only be available to those who have not opened an account on the platform in question yet. Although the bonus may cost the broker money, the company gets more profit from it – it’s a new client.

Recently, forex bonuses have become more and more generous in the online trading space. In terms of the basics, forex bonuses typically come in one of two forms: a no deposit bonus and a deposit bonus. As for the second option, in this case, the size of the bonus will correspond to a certain percentage or amount, depending on the amount of account replenishment.

Top Forex Brokers with Bonuses

Broker Type of bonus Bonus Description RoboForex welcome bonus 120% or up to 50000 USD Opening an account with RoboForex and verifying the account is mandatory; You can get up to 120% bonus for replenishment upon the fact of depositing funds. IC Markets welcome bonus 100% on 1st deposit (up to 10000$) Register; Verify account; Deposit any amount up to $10,000. DotBig welcome bonus 10% for replenishment Register; Verify account; Deposit any amount up to $10,000. Exness – – – FXTM referral bonus 50$ users get $50 per referral friend or family member

How to get a DotBig broker bonus

As an example, let’s consider a bonus from DotBig, which is designed for new clients, primarily for novice traders.

Its essence lies in the fact that after registration, a trader can receive bonus funds in the amount of 10% of the deposit amount. To receive it, you must go through the registration procedure and activate it through your account.

This bonus should be considered as additional funds for starting a novice trader. This money can be used to open real trades. Money is credited to the bonus account by default and all profits from transactions are also credited to the bonus account.

In addition, customers who take advantage of this offer can use bonus funds for any transactions.

In order to withdraw bonus funds to DotBig, you need to deposit at least 100 USD and open trades.

Can I withdraw the bonus to my account?

One of the most important issues regarding Forex bonuses is the withdrawal policy. Funds that are credited under special offers are in most cases not available for withdrawal without special conditions. The exception is bonuses that are credited with real money through cashback programs, affiliate programs, rebate, etc. However, special rules may apply for these types of special offers.

In the case of DotBig bonuses, the conditions are as transparent as possible and the minimum requirements for withdrawing bonuses.

There are also brokers who offer bonuses without the possibility of withdrawing to a real account. However, even if you cannot withdraw them, you can still actively use them during transactions and increase the margin that goes to the client’s real account.

The main types of forex broker bonuses

The range of bonuses for each broker is different. But it is worth considering the most basic ones that are found on popular sites.

No Deposit Bonuses

Most often issued exclusively to new customers. The conditions for receiving are as simple as possible and for this it is enough to register with a broker and go through a standard verification procedure.

This is the best type of bonus because it allows you to earn money with absolutely zero risk.

Replenishment bonuses

Most often available to both new and existing customers. Such bonuses are offered by virtually all brokers that do not have a strict regulator license. The procedure for receiving is the same as in the previous case, the only difference is that you need to replenish the deposit.

Referral bonuses

These are bonuses for attracting other traders to the site. A very rare type of bonus. In most cases, it is combined with the offer of a no deposit bonus. To receive this bonus, you need to bring a certain number of friends.

Pros and cons forex bonuses

All in all, Forex bonuses are a great find for new users. This offer has a number of benefits, including:

Ability to trade with more money than you have invested;

Usually available to all traders who have yet to open an account;

You can usually use bonus funds to trade any currency pair;

Some bonuses are offered without a deposit.

But despite all the advantages, there are certain disadvantages of such proposals. The most important is the need to replenish the deposit by a certain amount.

While the above examples illustrate how lucrative forex bonuses can be, this is not just a case of getting bonus funds and cashing out afterwards. On the contrary, you need to know a number of conditions that are usually set by brokers.

