TOP 5 Places in North America to Visit for a Millionaire

When selecting a holiday destination, most people consider the budget one of the more important aspects. But for millionaires and wealthy individuals, the possibility of extravagant experiences typically becomes the main attraction.

Therefore we have created this list of the 5 best places to visit in North America, in order to capture the hearts and minds of millionaires seeking unparalleled luxury.

From lavish accommodations and gourmet dining to exclusive adventures and breathtaking landscapes, these carefully curated havens offer a gateway to a lifestyle reserved for the privileged few. Enjoy!

Aspen, Colorado

The first spot on our list goes to Aspen, which is a luxurious ski resort in Colorado. The place is famous for being expensive just to visit, with hotel and restaurant prices being out of the budget for most ordinary people.

But the natural bounties of this area offers some of the best skiing opportunities in all of North America, and the luxurious setting further enhances that truly special feeling of a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

Key West, Florida

From the cold snowy mountains, to the Key West in Florida. The next spot on our list is located at the southern most point of the mainland of the United States, and offers crystal blue waters, plenty of wildlife in the sea, and an absolutely magnificent place for a vacation.

Here you can mingle with suntanned supermodels, experience the vibrant nightlife and fast supercars, and even explore the rich history of the area, which dates back to the birth of the United States as a nation, and beyond.

Vancouver, British Columbia

If you enjoy majestic nature scenery, then Vancouver is worth exploring properly. This area is home to temperate rainforests, alpine tundras and the boreal forest biomes, offering a wealth of diversity in terms of the natural plants and animals you can experience.

The developed areas are filled with luxurious hotels, exclusive fine dining opportunities, all the fashion brands for your shopping spree, and everything else you might want from a luxury holiday that you will never forget.

New York City, New York

The big apple is impossible to forget, when talking about the best places to explore in North America. Here you will find eccentric citizens, a bustling city that is teeming with vibrant colors, culture and everything in between.

Whether you enjoy spending your time visiting art exhibits and museums, or prefer spending your time relaxing at a luxury hotel or restaurant, New York City has it all, often within walking distance even. Our tip is to book enough time here, to truly visit enough of the city, so you will not be left wanting for more.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Our last place on the list is none other than Las Vegas in Nevada. This place is world famous for the many exclusive casinos and luxury hotels.

Surrounded by a golden desert on all sides, Las Vegas is unique in many ways. But for millionaires in particular, Las Vegas was built for you and your kind. This place is a true playground for the rich, offering all the excitement and experiences imaginable.

