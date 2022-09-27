Top 5 Rupee Casinos You Should Try in 2022

It’s the golden age for Indian online casino fans as the industry wakes up to the limitless potential that the market brings to the table. Now you see casinos that weren’t available to Indian players earlier offering their games and support payments in the national currency, the Indian Rupee (₹).

Today there are a large number of software providers offering games on Rupee casinos for Indian players to check out. Finding the best of these may be a challenge, if you were to do it individually. One way of making this task easy is to list the best of the lot for you.

One thing to be aware of, though: there are quite a few ‘review sites’ catering to the Indian audience locally and it can be difficult to determine the real gems. Resident Senior Writer at IndianCasinoClub, Anil Panesar, has many years of experience as a reviewer and knows all too well about the importance of subjectivity:

‘After some time, you learn how to spot a fake review from a mile away. An obvious giveaway is when the casino doesn’t seem to have any features worth improving upon. This shows that they’re blatantly sponsored articles and don’t give an unbiased overview of what the authentic customer experience is.

My advice to players – particularly the novice ones – is to collect a handful of reviews and compare them with one another. If there are similarities in ratings (whether positive or not), it’s a pretty good indication of whether you should choose the operator in question or not.’

To help you out, we’ve decided to provide you some insight about some of the best Rupee casinos 2022 has to offer you!

Get the Best of Online Casino Action at Twin Casino

Twin casino comes with full HD quality thanks to the use of HTML5. Apart from the 3000+ games this players can also enjoy a good selection of bonuses and rewards starting with a welcome bonus of up to ₹40,000 and 400 free spins on Book of Dead on your first 2 deposits on a minimum deposit of ₹1,000 each.

The casino uses software from NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming and others and offers slots, table games, instant win games, scratch cards, video poker, live casino games and jackpots. Top picks for Indian fans include Hindi Roulette, Super Andar Bahar and Namaste Roulette.

This casino supports payments in Indian Rupees (₹). You can pay using a number of locally popular payment methods like debit and credit cards from Visa and MasterCard, e-wallets like NETeller, Skrill, EcoPayz, MiFinity, MuchBetter and Jeton and also prepaid vouchers and net banking/bank wire transfer. And, if you’re encountering any issues, you’ll be pleased to know that their customer support is available 24/7.

Score Exciting Wins at Pure Win Casino

Register a real money account with Pure Win casino for a chance to win magnificent rewards and score cool wins. This isn’t just an online casino but also provides sportsbook services! There are more than 1500 games, and superb bonuses too. A progressive web app allows you to download the casino instantly to your desktop. And if you’d prefer playing games on your smartphone, there’s an easily downloadable app too.

Aside from supporting payments in Indian Rupees players can also pay using locally popular methods like Visa and MasterCard, GPay, Net Banking, PayTM, PhonePe, RuPay, NETeller, Skrill, EcoPayz and BitPace. If you’re in doubt about anything, you can make use of the two main customer support channels available, namely 24×7 live chat and e-mail.

There are fantastic promotions at Pure Win casino, starting out with a juicy welcome bonus of up to ₹90,000 along with a ₹1,500 free bet that you could use to play live casino games. And that’s not all… there’s an excellent welcome bonus of up to ₹60,000 and ₹1,000 in live casino Free Bets.

Play Exciting Online Slots and Other Games at Nomini Casino

Nomini casino offers a phenomenal collection of 4000+ games including online slots, live casino games, jackpots and other popular online casino titles. You also have the option of betting on your favorite sports here through live betting action.

The casino has a fun and delightful home page complete with a white background across the site and a set of emoji-styled graphics adding a dash of fun and glamour to the overall look and feel of the site. Site navigation is seamless thanks to multiple, easily accessible menus on each page.

Start your casino journey with a massive welcome bonus of up to ₹70,000 across all your first 3 deposits along with 1 Bonus Crab. And that’s just the beginning; beyond it are bonuses that include free spins, reload bonus, cashback offers, weekly cashback, access to tournaments and so much more!

Explore 1,000+ Casino Games at Oppa888 Casino

Oppa888 casino has a superb collection of games, including over 3,600 slots and other games. Other great features that players love include the possibility for lightning-quick withdrawals and 24/7 customer support through multiple channels – so you’ll surely receive the support you may need.

Plus, if you’re more of a sports fan, you can always ditch the casino games for some sweet wagers on the latest matches of your favorite games – in real time – thanks to its sportsbook. Wanna play on the go? Then we highly recommend you download this casino’s app directly from Google Play and log in to play your favorite titles.

Perhaps one of the highlights at Oppa888 Casino is its extensive selection of bonuses and promotions. You start off at the casino with a magnificent welcome bonus of up to ₹118,248 and 150 free spins on Juicy Fruits 27 Ways and Coco Tiki slots.

Play to Your Heart’s Content with Juicy Bonuses at PlayZee Casino

Experience the power of actual high-speed live casino action and games at PlayZee casino. The casino has a playful look and feel and a delightful cache of bonuses to boost overall performance and keep playing the games on the casino’s roster.

The casino has as its mentor and mascot the slightly over-the-edge scientist Mr. Zeegmund. Start off with a BIG bang here thanks to the monstrous welcome bonus of up to ₹150,000 along with 150 Zee Spins and a warm 50,000 Zee Points.

PlayZee has games from a number of leading providers, including the likes of NetEnt, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play and Red Tiger Gaming. The games available to you include slots, table games, blackjack, roulette, scratch cards, live casino games and jackpots totaling to over 2000 exciting game titles!

Comments