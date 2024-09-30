Top Destinations for a Perfect European Road Trip

Europe has amazing landscapes, history and culture, it’s one of the best places in the world to go on a road trip. From the sun drenched Mediterranean coast to the snow capped Alps, every corner is a new surprise.

In this article we’ll look at the top destinations to add to your European road trip and some tips to make it unforgettable.

1. The Romantic Road, Germany

First stop is the heart of Bavaria, Germany where the Romantic Road awaits. This beautiful route is 350km (220 miles) long from Würzburg to Füssen and is culture, history and nature in one.

What to See

The Romantic Road is called that for a reason, you’ll be driving through some of Germany’s most beautiful medieval towns and fairy tale castles. As you drive along this route you’ll be transported back in time, to old world Europe.

Key Stops

Würzburg: Start your journey in this elegant city famous for its Baroque and Rococo architecture. Don’t miss the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Würzburg Residence, a palace with stunning frescoes.

Rothenburg ob der Tauber: This medieval town looks like it’s straight out of a storybook. Walk along the town walls, visit the Medieval Crime Museum and don’t forget to try the local specialty, Schneeballen (snowballs).

Dinkelsbühl: Another beautifully preserved medieval town, Dinkelsbühl has colourful half-timbered houses and a charming old town centre.

Augsburg: One of Germany’s oldest cities, Augsburg has a history dating back to Roman times. Visit the Fuggerei, the world’s oldest social housing complex still in use.

Neuschwanstein Castle: Finish your journey with a visit to this iconic castle which inspired Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Castle. Perched on a hill with the Alps in the background, it’s breathtaking.

When to Go

The Romantic Road is beautiful all year round but the best time to visit is from late spring to early autumn (May to September). You’ll have nice weather and green landscapes. If you love Christmas markets consider a winter trip to experience the magic in towns like Rothenburg ob der Tauber.

2. The Amalfi Coast, Italy

Next stop is the sun drenched coast of southern Italy. The Amalfi Coast has colourful coastal towns and clear blue Mediterranean waters.

What to See

Get ready for a thrilling drive along winding coastal roads and stunning views. The Amalfi Coast road trip is natural beauty, history and the charm of Italian coastal life.

Key Stops

Sorrento: Start your journey in this cliff top town famous for its limoncello, gardens and views of the Bay of Naples.

Positano: This vertical town with its pastel coloured houses cascading down to the sea is a photographer’s dream. Beach, shop, eat.

Amalfi: The town that gives the coast its name, Amalfi is full of history and beauty. Visit the stunning Duomo di Amalfi and enjoy a gelato in the charming Piazza del Duomo.

Ravello: Ravello has the most spectacular views of the Mediterranean. Visit Villa Rufolo and Villa Cimbrone for their gardens and views.

Atrani: Often overlooked by tourists, this small fishing village is a glimpse into real Amalfi Coast life without the crowds.

When to Go

Best time to visit the Amalfi Coast is April-June or September-October. Nice weather and fewer tourists. If you don’t mind the crowds July and August is beach weather and lively.

3. The Ring of Kerry, Ireland

The third stop takes you to Ireland for a drive around the Ring of Kerry. This 111 mile circular route in County Kerry, southwest Ireland, shows off some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes.

What to See

The Ring of Kerry has it all, from rugged coastlines and beaches to green hills and villages. It’s not just about the places, it’s the journey itself that’s the magic, with stunning views and surprises along the way.

Top Stops

Killarney: Start in this lively town, famous for its national park. Visit Ross Castle and take a jaunting car through the park.

Cahersiveen: This historic town has the ruins of Ballycarbery Castle and the stone forts of Cahergall and Leacanabuaile.

Valentia Island: Connected to the mainland by bridge, this island has stunning cliff views and the Skellig Experience Visitor Centre.

Waterville: A charming coastal village that was a holiday home of Charlie Chaplin. Take a walk along the promenade and see the statue of the famous comedian.

Sneem: Nicknamed “The Knot in the Ring” this colourful village is perfect for a lunch stop and a stroll through its narrow streets.

Ladies View: This scenic viewpoint has panoramic views of Killarney’s lakes and mountains. It’s said to have been named after Queen Victoria’s ladies-in-waiting who were enchanted by the view when they visited in 1861.

When to Go

The best time to drive the Ring of Kerry is May to September when the weather is warmer and the days are longer. But be prepared for changeable weather – it’s not uncommon to have four seasons in one day in Ireland.

4. The French Riviera, France

Next is the glamorous French Riviera, also known as the Côte d’Azur. Pristine beaches, luxury resorts and charming towns.

A drive along the French Riviera is a cultural and celebrity experience. From the glitzy beaches of Saint-Tropez to the artistic heritage of Nice and the royal legacy of Monaco, this route has it all.

Top Stops

Saint-Tropez: Start in this former fishing village turned glamour resort town. Beaches, Citadel, Vieux Port and people watching.

Cannes: Famous for its film festival, beautiful beaches, high-end shopping on La Croisette and the charming old town of Le Suquet.

Antibes: Historic town with beautiful beaches, old town and the Picasso Museum in the Château Grimaldi.

Nice: The capital of the French Riviera, Nice has a mix of urban and coastal charm. Walk to explore the narrow streets of Vieux Nice and visit the Matisse Museum.

Èze: This medieval village perched on a narrow rocky outcrop has stunning views of the coast. Visit the exotic garden and have lunch with a view at the Château de la Chèvre d’Or.

Monaco: End your journey in this glamorous principality. Visit the Prince’s Palace, try your luck at the Monte Carlo Casino and explore the Oceanographic Museum.

When to Go

Best time to drive is April to June or September to October when the weather is nice and the crowds are smaller. July and August for the party atmosphere and festivals.

5. Grossglockner High Alpine Road, Austria

Your last stop takes you high into the Austrian Alps on the Grossglockner High Alpine Road. 48km (30 miles) of Europe’s most scenic mountain road with alpine meadows, glaciers and snow-capped peaks.

What to Expect

The Grossglockner High Alpine Road is an engineering marvel that snakes through the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park. Named after Austria’s highest mountain, the Grossglockner, this route is an alpine experience like no other with 36 hairpin turns and a maximum height of 2,504m (8,215ft).

Top Stops

Start at Ferleiten where you can visit the Wildlife Park and see native alpine animals. Continue to Fuscher Törl for views of the Grossglockner and surrounding peaks. Take a short detour to Edelweissspitze, a 2,571m viewpoint with 360° views.

The highlight of the route is Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe where you can see Austria’s largest glacier, the Pasterze and the Grossglockner up close. At 2,504m, Hochtor Pass is the highest point and the border between Salzburg and Carinthia. End your journey in Heiligenblut, a charming village with a beautiful Gothic church.

When to Go

The Grossglockner High Alpine Road is open from early May to late October depending on the weather. Best time to visit is June to September when the weather is stable and all facilities along the route are open.

Conclusion

A European road trip offers a unique way to explore the continent’s diverse landscapes, cultures, and history. Whether you’re cruising Germany’s Romantic Road, driving the Amalfi Coast, or navigating the French Riviera, each journey promises unforgettable memories.

Remember, it’s not just about the destinations—enjoy the journey, explore hidden gems, and embrace new experiences. With good planning and an adventurous spirit, your European road trip will be one to remember. So, pack your bags and get ready for an amazing adventure!

