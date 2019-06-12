Cricket is one of the best sports that drive their fans crazy all over the world. There are around 2.5 Billion fans of Cricket all around the world. Many leagues and tournaments take part in the world of cricket. Some of them are The World Cup, Indian Premier League, and many other domestic and international matches.

We will be discussing mostly Indian Premier League in this section. The Indian Premier League is the most enjoyed cricket event in India. The team names are from the states in modern India. The fact is held in April most of the time. The league also helps you to find an online casino in India app as they attract them as sponsors and deploy billboards all over the country.

Here in this article, we have provided a list of the best five teams in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Top Five Teams In The History Of Indian Premier League

Below is the detailed list of the best Indian cricket teams that take part in the Indian Premier League. The classification is according to their intelligence, play, and performance on the field.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings, usually simplified as CSK is one of the best teams that take part in the Indian Premier League. Their attire color scheme, based on yellow and light blue, is attracting. Chennai Super Kings based on the Chennai, Tamil Nadu has won the most number of Indian Premier League trophy. The captain for this team is Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is also a proud player of the Indian national team.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians or MI is a franchise cricket team that is known for their remarkable performance in the Indian Premier League. Their color scheme involves a blue color. Mumbai Indians, based on Mumbai, Maharashtra is captained by Rohit Sharma. Rohit is an opening batsman in the Indian national team. Their fans admire them for winning the Indian Premier League 4 times. They have the most number of wins after Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Rider or simply KKR is one of the teams that take part in the Indian Premier League. Their attire’s color scheme is dark blue and golden. Kolkata Knight Riders, based on Kolkata, West Bengal, is captained by Dinesh Karthik. Their owner is the Indian Celebrity Shah Rukh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore, based on Bengaluru, Karnataka, is one of the leading teams that are known to participate in the Indian Premier League. The captain of the group is Virat Kohli. Virat also captains the Indian National Team. Their color scheme contains Red and Blue hues. They have never won the Indian Premier League trophy, but they are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the league. They attract a lot of sponsors in form of companies that allow people to learn how to play online roulette, and others.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals, based on the Rajasthan state of India, is captained by Steve Smith. Steve Smith is a foreign player to the Indian national team. The team color scheme, based on Pink and blue dyes is eye catchy. They have won the Indian Premier League cup one time. Manoj Badale is the current owner of the Rajasthan Royals team franchise.

Conclusion

These were the best teams that are known for their impressive performance in the Indian Premier League. Summing them up, the list includes Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Indian Premier League is undoubtedly the best and most loved local league in India.

