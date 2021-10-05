Top Indian Cricket Betting Sites to Check Out In 2021

Cricket is almost a religion in India. You can find cricket fans all over the world. You can now not only enjoy watching this ‘gentleman’s game’ but also bet on it. There are no legal issues as this is a game of skill, while illegal games are a game of luck. Knowing a few betting tips and selecting the right website can take your game excitement to a whole new level.

Cricket has brought fun and entertainment to our lives, but now we can add money to the list. There are many bookmakers in India. As fantasy sports are getting popular, it has become hard to choose the right betting sites. If you say it’s easy, you might be using only one of them (a rookie mistake).

Here is the list of top betting sites to make it easy to choose from the best.

Best Online Indian Cricket Betting Sites

FantasyBet

On top of our list, we have FantasyBet. Although relatively new, this website is gaining popularity rapidly. The features on this site make the users satisfied. Apart from the cool logo, this website also boasts a good design and a simple user interface. The interface appeals to a lot of users. You also get betting tips and player analysis on this site, making it simpler for you to bet. The bonus point is you get updated sports news too.

22Bet

This website has been there for a while now and has remained on the top of the list. Satisfied users love the site for its classic and non-exotic bets. There are a wide variety of popular sports you can bet on. Other features include common bets and interesting prizes.

Parimatch

This website is popular in the cricket betting world, and most bettors have heard of this site. Parimatch boasts the widest range of sports available for betting on this site. You can even bet on eSports. This site has other benefits, such as generous bonuses, betting tips, good customer service, and a license from a respected regulator. That doesn’t even cover the full list.

Casumo

This website also has an app. This website has an intuitive interface and a stylish design. Funding your account is more convenient on this website. This site also presents a lot of wonderful opportunities for cricket betting. You can even use the mobile application to place bets on your mobile device.

Sportsbet.io

If your modernisation taste buds get triggered with modern designs, then this website will please your heart. The stylish and modern design makes this website succinct and new. Style is not its only positive point. This site accepts a wide variety of payments, including cryptocurrency. If you are a bitcoin owner and looking to bet, this is your go-to site.

888Sport

888Sport is known for its wide range of sports, including cricket. Its best feature is the live section feature. You can fund or replenish your account on this site using any payment option. That includes card payment, bank transfers, e-wallets and more. The site also has a good app for mobile device bettors.

Factors to Consider While Choosing Betting Websites

It would be best if you considered a few important aspects before choosing the best cricket betting sites. The most important aspect is the quality of betting odds offered on the websites, but there are other things to look for.

● If you like to bet on live cricket games, it is important to ensure that the websites offer live betting on multiple markets.

● Make sure that the website you choose offers various betting markets that operate on top-rated games and tournaments. Also, ensure that this option is available throughout the year.

● Look for attractive welcome offers, bonuses and free bets that will boost your betting experience and make it enjoyable.

● The site should also provide comprehensive stats and past results of the teams clashing the cricket games. This will help you decide your bets better.

● Some sites have two different sections for stats and results. This can be useful as the data will be more detailed, making your betting experience easier.

Pro tip: Don’t just stick to one online cricket betting apps, site and work around these top sites to get the best.

The ideal cricket betting sites will have the above features and live scorecards, ball by ball updates, players’ form curve, betting tips and live commentary. These betting site features will add value and can help you track your cricket games in real-time.

