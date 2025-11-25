Choosing the right law college is one of the biggest steps for any student who dreams of pursuing their career in the field of law. India has some of the best law institutions that offer exceptional academic support, great career opportunities, etc. Some of the top law colleges are as follows: National Law School of India (NLSIU) Bengaluru, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad, National Law University (NLU) Delhi, Symbiosis Law School Pune, and Gujarat National Law University (GNLU). Many of these colleges allow admission of students through national-level entrance exam scores. CLAT scores are accepted by 22 NLUs, and for NLU Delhi, candidates have to take the AILET exam. Colleges like Symbiosis Law School accept the SLAT exam for admission. This guide will provide students with all the details about these colleges to make the right choice for their future.
List of Top Law Colleges in India
Given below is the list of top 12 law colleges in India with their details, such as NIRF ranking, admission process, approximate fees, and many more. Check out the details mentioned below:
National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru
NLSIU is India’s top law institute, due to its strong academics and experienced faculty. As per the NIRF Law ranking, this institution has been ranked no. 1. Admission is completely based on CLAT ranks, followed by centralised counselling. Students must meet the basic 10+2 eligibility to apply.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|CLAT
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB (Hons), LLM, MPP, PhD
|Admission Process
|CLAT score, counselling, and seat allotment
|Admission Timeline
|July–December
|NIRF Law Ranking
|1
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 2–3 lakh per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with minimum 45% marks
National Law University (NLU), Delhi
NLU Delhi conducts its own entrance exam, AILET, which is known to be very competitive. Eligible students can apply through the university portal and attend counselling after results are released.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|AILET
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD
|Admission Process
|AILET and then counselling
|Admission Timeline
|August–November
|NIRF Law Ranking
|2
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 2–2.5 lakh per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with 45% marks
National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad
NALSAR is one of the most sought-after NLUs and is known for its research culture and academic excellence. Admission is based on CLAT scores, and students meeting the eligibility criteria can participate in counselling.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|CLAT
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB (Hons), LLM, MBA (Legal Studies), PhD
|Admission Process
|CLAT followed by counselling
|Admission Timeline
|CLAT schedule
|NIRF Law Ranking
|3
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 2–2.5 lakh per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with 45% marks
WB National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata
WBNUJS Kolkata offers great academic exposure and a strong mooting culture. The minimum eligibility requirements for admission to this institute are to have cleared the 10+2 exams with at least 45% marks. Students are also required to appear for CLAT exam and secure a valid score.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|CLAT
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB (Hons), BSc LLB, LLM, PhD
|Admission Process
|CLAT followed by counselling
|Admission Timeline
|CLAT cycle
|NIRF Ranking
|4
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 2–2.75 lakh per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with 45% marks
Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar
GNLU is known for strong academic programs and industry collaborations. Admissions follow the CLAT rank list and eligibility norms set by the university.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|CLAT
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BSc LLB, LLM, PhD
|Admission Process
|CLAT followed by counselling
|Admission Timeline
|CLAT cycle
|NIRF Law Ranking
|5
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 2.5–3 lakh per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with 45% marks
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur – Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law (RGSOIPL)
RGSOIPL at IIT Kharagpur is India’s only law school within an IIT, offering unique IP-focused law programs. Admission happens through exams like LSAT–India or other IIT-accepted tests. Students must already have a bachelor’s degree to apply.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|LSAT–India / GATE / CAT (varies by program)
|Courses Offered
|LLB in Intellectual Property Law, LLM, PhD
|Admission Process
|Entrance exam followed by shortlisting and a personal interview
|Admission Timeline
|February–June
|NIRF Law Ranking
|6
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 1–2 lakh per year
|Eligibility
|Graduation with minimum 60% marks (Law is PG-level only)
Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Pune
SLS Pune is one of India’s top private law schools with excellent academics and modern infrastructure. Admission requires clearing the SLAT exam and attending interviews. The approximate fees of this institution range from INR 4 to 5 lakhs per year, depending on the course.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|SLAT
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB, BBA LLB, LLM
|Admission Process
|SLAT, personal interview, and merit list
|Admission Timeline
|January–April
|NIRF Law Ranking
|7
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 4–5 lakh per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with 45% marks
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi– Faculty of Law
JMI offers one of the most affordable and respected law programs in India. Admissions are done through its own entrance exam, known as JMI Law Entrance Test. After the conclusion of the entrance test, the authorities release a merit list of the selected candidates.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|JMI Law Entrance Test
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB, LLM
|Admission Process
|Entrance exam and then merit list
|Admission Timeline
|March–June
|NIRF Law Ranking
|8
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 15,000 –INR 30,000 per year (highly affordable)
|Eligibility
|10+2 with minimum 50% marks
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh – Faculty of Law
AMU offers well-established law programs, such as BA LLB and LLM. Admission is based on the university’s own law entrance test, commonly known as AMU Law Entrance Test. The College Application usually begins in March and lasts till June.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|AMU Law Entrance Test
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB, LLM
|Admission Process
|Entrance exam followed by merit ranking
|Admission Timeline
|March–June
|NIRF Ranking
|Ranked among top central universities
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 10,000– INR 20,000 per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with at least 50% marks
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA University), Bhubaneswar – Faculty of Legal Studies
SOA University offers professional law degrees through its annual SAAT entrance exam. The law school has bagged the 10th position according to the NIRF Law ranking for the year 2025. Admissions depend on exam performance followed by counselling.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|SAAT
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB, BBA LLB, LLM
|Admission Process
|SAAT and then counselling
|Admission Timeline
|March–May
|NIRF Law Ranking
|10
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 1–2 lakh per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with minimum 45% marks
Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA University), Thanjavur
SASTRA University offers law programs with a strong academic structure and well-planned courses. Students can apply using CLAT scores or through the university’s merit system. The institution offers both UG and PG law programs, including BA LLB, BBA LLB, and LLM.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|CLAT / SASTRA Entrance + Merit
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB, BBA LLB, LLM
|Admission Process
|CLAT score or SASTRA merit-based selection
|Admission Timeline
|April–June
|NIRF Law Ranking
|11
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 1.8–2.5 lakh per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with minimum 45% marks
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow – School for Legal Studies
BBAU provides affordable law programs with good academic mentoring and a calm learning environment. Admission is based on CUET scores followed by counselling. The university has been ranked 12th as per the NIRF ranking 2025 for its legal studies.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|CUET
|Courses Offered
|BA LLB, LLM, PhD
|Admission Process
|CUET followed by institute-level counselling
|Admission Timeline
|April–July
|NIRF Law Ranking
|12
|Fees (Approx.)
|INR 20,000–INR 40,000 per year
|Eligibility
|10+2 with 50% marks
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)
CUSAT offers popular integrated law programs with a balanced mix of theory and practical training. Admission is based entirely on the CUSAT CAT score, followed by the release of the merit list and then counselling. The university charges nearly INR 40,000 to INR 85,000 yearly for its UG and PG programs.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|CUSAT CAT (Common Admission Test)
|Courses Offered
|BBA LL.B, B.Com LL.B, LL.B (3-year), LL.M
|Admission Process
|Apply through CUSAT CAT, appear for exam, merit list, and finally counselling
|Admission Timeline
|Applications: Feb–March; Exam: May; Counselling: June–July
|NIRF Law Ranking
|13
|Fees
|INR 40,000 – INR 85,000 per year (approx.)
|Eligibility
|10+2 with minimum 50% marks (for integrated courses); Graduation for LL.B; LL.B for LL.M
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar
KIIT School of Law is known for modern infrastructure, strong placements, and a wide range of law courses. Students are selected through the KIITEE Law exam, which is fully online and free of cost. Candidates are required to fulfil the minimum eligibility requirements in order to appear for the exam and take admission.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|KIITEE Law
|Courses Offered
|BA LL.B, BBA LL.B, B.Sc LL.B, LL.M, PhD
|Admission Process
|Register for KIITEE, online exam, counselling & seat allotment
|Admission Timeline
|Registrations: Nov–Apr; Exam: Apr–May; Counselling: May–June
|NIRF Law Ranking
|14
|Fees
|INR 3.5 – INR 4 lakh per year (approx.)
|Eligibility
|10+2 with minimum 45% marks (for UG law courses); LL.B for LL.M
National Law University, Cuttack (NLU Odisha / NLUD)
NLU Odisha is one of India’s well-established NLUs, and it stands at the 15th position as per the NIRF law rankings. Admission is purely merit-based through CLAT, and the selection process includes counselling and seat allotment based on rank.
|Details
|Information
|Entrance Exam Accepted
|CLAT
|Courses Offered
|BA LL.B (Hons.), BBA LL.B (Hons.), LL.M, PhD
|Admission Process
|Appear for CLAT, CLAT counselling, and allotment based on rank
|Admission Timeline
|CLAT Registration (Jul–Nov), Exam (Dec), Counselling (Jan–Feb)
|NIRF Ranking
|15
|Fees
|INR 2– INR 2.5 lakh per year (approx.)
|Eligibility
|10+2 with minimum 45% marks (UG courses); LL.B for LL.M
Wrapping Up
In conclusion, choosing the right law college is an important decision for every aspiring law student. With so many great options available in India, such as NLUs, Symbiosis Law School Pune, NUJS Kolkata, etc., each one offers great academic support and career guidance. Hence, first, students must decide which law school they want to get enrolled in and then prepare for the entrance exam accordingly.