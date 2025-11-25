Choosing the right law college is one of the biggest steps for any student who dreams of pursuing their career in the field of law. India has some of the best law institutions that offer exceptional academic support, great career opportunities, etc. Some of the top law colleges are as follows: National Law School of India (NLSIU) Bengaluru, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Hyderabad, National Law University (NLU) Delhi, Symbiosis Law School Pune, and Gujarat National Law University (GNLU). Many of these colleges allow admission of students through national-level entrance exam scores. CLAT scores are accepted by 22 NLUs, and for NLU Delhi, candidates have to take the AILET exam. Colleges like Symbiosis Law School accept the SLAT exam for admission. This guide will provide students with all the details about these colleges to make the right choice for their future.

List of Top Law Colleges in India

Given below is the list of top 12 law colleges in India with their details, such as NIRF ranking, admission process, approximate fees, and many more. Check out the details mentioned below:

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru

NLSIU is India’s top law institute, due to its strong academics and experienced faculty. As per the NIRF Law ranking, this institution has been ranked no. 1. Admission is completely based on CLAT ranks, followed by centralised counselling. Students must meet the basic 10+2 eligibility to apply.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted CLAT Courses Offered BA LLB (Hons), LLM, MPP, PhD Admission Process CLAT score, counselling, and seat allotment Admission Timeline July–December NIRF Law Ranking 1 Fees (Approx.) INR 2–3 lakh per year Eligibility 10+2 with minimum 45% marks

National Law University (NLU), Delhi

NLU Delhi conducts its own entrance exam, AILET, which is known to be very competitive. Eligible students can apply through the university portal and attend counselling after results are released.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted AILET Courses Offered BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD Admission Process AILET and then counselling Admission Timeline August–November NIRF Law Ranking 2 Fees (Approx.) INR 2–2.5 lakh per year Eligibility 10+2 with 45% marks

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad

NALSAR is one of the most sought-after NLUs and is known for its research culture and academic excellence. Admission is based on CLAT scores, and students meeting the eligibility criteria can participate in counselling.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted CLAT Courses Offered BA LLB (Hons), LLM, MBA (Legal Studies), PhD Admission Process CLAT followed by counselling Admission Timeline CLAT schedule NIRF Law Ranking 3 Fees (Approx.) INR 2–2.5 lakh per year Eligibility 10+2 with 45% marks

WB National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata

WBNUJS Kolkata offers great academic exposure and a strong mooting culture. The minimum eligibility requirements for admission to this institute are to have cleared the 10+2 exams with at least 45% marks. Students are also required to appear for CLAT exam and secure a valid score.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted CLAT Courses Offered BA LLB (Hons), BSc LLB, LLM, PhD Admission Process CLAT followed by counselling Admission Timeline CLAT cycle NIRF Ranking 4 Fees (Approx.) INR 2–2.75 lakh per year Eligibility 10+2 with 45% marks

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar

GNLU is known for strong academic programs and industry collaborations. Admissions follow the CLAT rank list and eligibility norms set by the university.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted CLAT Courses Offered BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BSc LLB, LLM, PhD Admission Process CLAT followed by counselling Admission Timeline CLAT cycle NIRF Law Ranking 5 Fees (Approx.) INR 2.5–3 lakh per year Eligibility 10+2 with 45% marks

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur – Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law (RGSOIPL)

RGSOIPL at IIT Kharagpur is India’s only law school within an IIT, offering unique IP-focused law programs. Admission happens through exams like LSAT–India or other IIT-accepted tests. Students must already have a bachelor’s degree to apply.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted LSAT–India / GATE / CAT (varies by program) Courses Offered LLB in Intellectual Property Law, LLM, PhD Admission Process Entrance exam followed by shortlisting and a personal interview Admission Timeline February–June NIRF Law Ranking 6 Fees (Approx.) INR 1–2 lakh per year Eligibility Graduation with minimum 60% marks (Law is PG-level only)

Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Pune

SLS Pune is one of India’s top private law schools with excellent academics and modern infrastructure. Admission requires clearing the SLAT exam and attending interviews. The approximate fees of this institution range from INR 4 to 5 lakhs per year, depending on the course.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted SLAT Courses Offered BA LLB, BBA LLB, LLM Admission Process SLAT, personal interview, and merit list Admission Timeline January–April NIRF Law Ranking 7 Fees (Approx.) INR 4–5 lakh per year Eligibility 10+2 with 45% marks

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi– Faculty of Law

JMI offers one of the most affordable and respected law programs in India. Admissions are done through its own entrance exam, known as JMI Law Entrance Test. After the conclusion of the entrance test, the authorities release a merit list of the selected candidates.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted JMI Law Entrance Test Courses Offered BA LLB, LLM Admission Process Entrance exam and then merit list Admission Timeline March–June NIRF Law Ranking 8 Fees (Approx.) INR 15,000 –INR 30,000 per year (highly affordable) Eligibility 10+2 with minimum 50% marks

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh – Faculty of Law

AMU offers well-established law programs, such as BA LLB and LLM. Admission is based on the university’s own law entrance test, commonly known as AMU Law Entrance Test. The College Application usually begins in March and lasts till June.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted AMU Law Entrance Test Courses Offered BA LLB, LLM Admission Process Entrance exam followed by merit ranking Admission Timeline March–June NIRF Ranking Ranked among top central universities Fees (Approx.) INR 10,000– INR 20,000 per year Eligibility 10+2 with at least 50% marks

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA University), Bhubaneswar – Faculty of Legal Studies

SOA University offers professional law degrees through its annual SAAT entrance exam. The law school has bagged the 10th position according to the NIRF Law ranking for the year 2025. Admissions depend on exam performance followed by counselling.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted SAAT Courses Offered BA LLB, BBA LLB, LLM Admission Process SAAT and then counselling Admission Timeline March–May NIRF Law Ranking 10 Fees (Approx.) INR 1–2 lakh per year Eligibility 10+2 with minimum 45% marks

Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA University), Thanjavur

SASTRA University offers law programs with a strong academic structure and well-planned courses. Students can apply using CLAT scores or through the university’s merit system. The institution offers both UG and PG law programs, including BA LLB, BBA LLB, and LLM.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted CLAT / SASTRA Entrance + Merit Courses Offered BA LLB, BBA LLB, LLM Admission Process CLAT score or SASTRA merit-based selection Admission Timeline April–June NIRF Law Ranking 11 Fees (Approx.) INR 1.8–2.5 lakh per year Eligibility 10+2 with minimum 45% marks

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow – School for Legal Studies

BBAU provides affordable law programs with good academic mentoring and a calm learning environment. Admission is based on CUET scores followed by counselling. The university has been ranked 12th as per the NIRF ranking 2025 for its legal studies.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted CUET Courses Offered BA LLB, LLM, PhD Admission Process CUET followed by institute-level counselling Admission Timeline April–July NIRF Law Ranking 12 Fees (Approx.) INR 20,000–INR 40,000 per year Eligibility 10+2 with 50% marks

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT)

CUSAT offers popular integrated law programs with a balanced mix of theory and practical training. Admission is based entirely on the CUSAT CAT score, followed by the release of the merit list and then counselling. The university charges nearly INR 40,000 to INR 85,000 yearly for its UG and PG programs.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted CUSAT CAT (Common Admission Test) Courses Offered BBA LL.B, B.Com LL.B, LL.B (3-year), LL.M Admission Process Apply through CUSAT CAT, appear for exam, merit list, and finally counselling Admission Timeline Applications: Feb–March; Exam: May; Counselling: June–July NIRF Law Ranking 13 Fees INR 40,000 – INR 85,000 per year (approx.) Eligibility 10+2 with minimum 50% marks (for integrated courses); Graduation for LL.B; LL.B for LL.M

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar

KIIT School of Law is known for modern infrastructure, strong placements, and a wide range of law courses. Students are selected through the KIITEE Law exam, which is fully online and free of cost. Candidates are required to fulfil the minimum eligibility requirements in order to appear for the exam and take admission.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted KIITEE Law Courses Offered BA LL.B, BBA LL.B, B.Sc LL.B, LL.M, PhD Admission Process Register for KIITEE, online exam, counselling & seat allotment Admission Timeline Registrations: Nov–Apr; Exam: Apr–May; Counselling: May–June NIRF Law Ranking 14 Fees INR 3.5 – INR 4 lakh per year (approx.) Eligibility 10+2 with minimum 45% marks (for UG law courses); LL.B for LL.M

National Law University, Cuttack (NLU Odisha / NLUD)

NLU Odisha is one of India’s well-established NLUs, and it stands at the 15th position as per the NIRF law rankings. Admission is purely merit-based through CLAT, and the selection process includes counselling and seat allotment based on rank.

Details Information Entrance Exam Accepted CLAT Courses Offered BA LL.B (Hons.), BBA LL.B (Hons.), LL.M, PhD Admission Process Appear for CLAT, CLAT counselling, and allotment based on rank Admission Timeline CLAT Registration (Jul–Nov), Exam (Dec), Counselling (Jan–Feb) NIRF Ranking 15 Fees INR 2– INR 2.5 lakh per year (approx.) Eligibility 10+2 with minimum 45% marks (UG courses); LL.B for LL.M

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, choosing the right law college is an important decision for every aspiring law student. With so many great options available in India, such as NLUs, Symbiosis Law School Pune, NUJS Kolkata, etc., each one offers great academic support and career guidance. Hence, first, students must decide which law school they want to get enrolled in and then prepare for the entrance exam accordingly.

