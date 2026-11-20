Back pain, joint pain, and stiffness can really slow down your life. Whether it is some mild pain when you go upstairs, or you start doubting whether to walk to the shop after a few months – you are not alone! Many families in Punjab suffer from knee pain, hip issues, fractures and back pain each year.

The great thing is that there are many good options in Jalandhar to seek help from an orthopedic hospital. Below are the top 5.

What to Check Before You Choose

Before we dive into the list we would consider these factors:

Having a proper orthopedics team and not a floating doctor

X-ray/MRI/Tests are on site

Offering emergency services throughout the day and night

Physiotherapy services

A good rehabilitation service

1. Patel Hospital (Civil Line)

Patel Hospital is one of the oldest hospital in the area, starting in 1974 and has become a popular multi-specialty and orthopedic hospital in jalandhar and surrounding towns. The location is also easily accessible as it is situated in Civil Line.

It has an orthopedics department with experts having decades-long experience and offers fracture repair, joint pain treatment, sports injuries, and knee/hip replacement. Patients have had positive feedback for their joint replacements. They can offer minimally invasive techniques which aid quicker recovery times and lesser post-operative pain.

Emergency services run 24/7, so in case of an emergency, you can count on them. As this hospital offers other departments such as cardiology, surgery and critical care you won’t have to move patients around if they have multiple issues. This is the main comfort many families can have

2. HP Orthocare Hospital (Santokh Pura)

HP Orthocare Hospital specialises in orthopedics. This means you know that the whole team will be working on orthopedic issues.

Joint replacement is offered including knee, hip, shoulder and elbow. Their OPD times are usually Monday-Saturday 10:30am-5pm. It is advisable to call ahead to confirm. This is a good option if you know you need orthopedic advice and want a hospital that focuses on orthopedics.

3. Ranjit Hospital (Kapurthala Road)

Ranjit Hospital is well known in the area for offering chest and orthopedic services. They offer joint replacement including knee and hip replacements – 2 of the most common operations for those aged above 55.

If you have been told you have worn cartilage in your knee or issues with your hip this is a good hospital to visit for a second opinion. Surgery prices can vary between hospitals so it is always best to ask for an accurate breakdown of costs.

4. Hare Krishna Hospital

Hare Krishna Hospital is often mentioned for back pain, joint replacements, trauma and sports injuries. This hospital has a large variety of services. You will likely find many young patients with sports injuries and older patients with chronic back pain. If you are unsure whether you need surgery or the correct exercise regime then this is a good hospital to consult.

5. NHS Hospital (Kapurthala Road)

This multi specialty hospital has around 125 beds. This is another good option for those wanting orthopedic advice. The area is well connected meaning family can easily come to visit.

As with any hospital it is best to speak to the orthopedic doctor. Ask how much experience they have had with this issue and whether the treatment plan seems clear.

When Should You See an Orthopedic Doctor?

Many people leave it too late. Please don’t ignore these symptoms:

Pain in knee/hip/back for more than 2 weeks

Swelling around joints

Difficulties walking, getting up or going upstairs

Pain at night which wakes you

Any injury from a fall/accident

Often seeing a doctor early can mean a simpler treatment. Sometimes medication, exercise and a few lifestyle changes can be made. You might not need surgery and a good doctor will let you know.

Concluding Remarks

Choosing the right hospital in jalandhar for your bones, joints and musculoskeletal issues is crucial. An orthopaedic department with a good range of facilities will provide treatments for a variety of issues such as fractures, sports injuries, back pain, joint pain and issues that require knee/hip replacements. You may be eligible for minimally invasive treatments depending on your condition. Having 24-hour emergency services provides quick access to medical assistance should you suffer any unexpected injuries. If there is a variety of medical specialties, this can help patients who have a variety of healthcare requirements to receive treatment more easily. Good communication, clear guidance and personalisation is also key.

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