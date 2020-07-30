Top Resources to Trust upon for Salesforce Certified Administrator and Salesforce Certified Advanced Administrator Certifications

The Salesforce Certified Administrator and Salesforce Certified Advanced Administrator are two badges that have changed the lives of many IT specialists. Whether you are a Salesforce novice or have gained some expertise in it, taking up any of these credentials will give a whole new dimension to your career.

However, getting hold of these certifications is not going to be easy. The road that leads you there has many obstacles like tough exam format, detailed and extensive topics outlined, high pass percentage, and so on. In order to relish over the benefits that these two Salesforce Administrator badges render, a candidate has to deal with all these impediments, and appropriate preparation will be a good assistant for this.

In this article, we are going to educate you on some of the top resources that you should bank upon while you aim to pass the assessments for any of the two certifications in the first attempt.

Resources for Salesforce Administrator Badge

The Salesforce Certified Administrator credential is the primary step that you should pursue when starting a career in this field. Here is a list of recommended resources that can help you pass its related test.

Self-study material — Study for the Administrator Certification Exam includes a list of interactive self-study modules that can be highly worthwhile for your self-study plan.

— Study for the Administrator Certification Exam includes a list of interactive self-study modules that can be highly worthwhile for your self-study plan. Expert-led training — Administration Essentials for New Admins (ADM- 201) and Salesforce Trailhead Virtual Bootcamp for New Admins are two expert-led courses that you should take up to pass ADM-201 exam effortlessly. Along with this, Trailhead has other training options for this assessment as well.

Resources for Salesforce Advanced Administrator Certification

This badge is the next step that you should take to advance your skills in the Salesforce platform. As having the Salesforce Administrator badge is its prerequisite, chances are high that you will be familiar with some of the test concepts. However, preparation will still be needed, so to ace its exam you must use these prep alternatives:

Self-study material — ‘Prepare for Your Salesforce Advanced Administrator Credential’ is a trailmix special course to offer you reliable self-study guidance.

— ‘Prepare for Your Salesforce Advanced Administrator Credential’ is a trailmix special course to offer you reliable self-study guidance. Expert-led training — Administration Essentials for Experienced Admins (ADM-211) is an instructor-led training program that is entirely managed by Salesforce. This 4-day training is available in virtual and in-person mode.

Practice Tests — Real Game Changer

No matter which badge you pick, using practice tests along with the above-mentioned resources is what leads to victory and ensures all your efforts will pay you off. This is because sample tests:

Help a candidate to learn the core of the subject in a short span of time;

Improve a candidate’s time management skills;

Make the candidates aware of the test pattern beforehand and give them an opportunity to work on their weak areas.

To know more, practice tests include real-time questions and detailed answers. So, you can easily bank upon them with no doubt about their viability.

Seize Your Credential Right away

The Salesforce Certified Administrator and Salesforce Certified Advanced Administrator certifications intended to establish you as a skilled specialist. For this, the Salesforce team have precisely designed the exams. Though making through them seems tough, you can succeed by referring to the above-mentioned resources. Each option that we have suggested here has been tried and tested by thousands of applicants. So, there is nothing to fret. Just remain focused, utilize proper study resources for your prep, and you will be able to accomplish your goal.

