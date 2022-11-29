Top Sports Betting Apps in 2022

When it comes to top sports apps, there are a few that stand out. In particular, sports betting apps have become increasingly popular in recent years. The ability of a sports betting app to place bets on games and track your progress can add an extra level of excitement to watching sports. Having trouble choosing an app? Check out our list of the top sports betting apps!

1. Bet365:

One of the most popular sports betting apps in 2022, Bet365 offers a wide range of betting options and features that make it one of the top choices for bettors. The app is easy to use, has great customer service, and provides access to live-streaming events.

2. 888Sport:

This well-known sportsbook has been around for many years, offering sports fans a great range of betting options and providing an easy-to-use app. 888Sport also offers competitive odds, promotions, and bonuses.

3. William Hill:

This UK-based bookmaker is one of the oldest and most reputable sports betting app. William Hill’s app includes live streaming, in-play betting, and exclusive bets. It also offers generous free bet promotions for customers.

4. Betfred:

Dubbed “The Bonus King”, Betfred is a great choice for sports fans looking for competitive odds and lucrative bonus offers. The app is easy to use and provides access to multiple sports markets.

5. Betfair:

With its innovative betting exchanges, Betfair has become one of the most popular apps in sports betting. Customers can bet against each other and take advantage of cash-out options as well as access a range of markets.

6. Ladbrokes:

Another well-established UK bookmaker, Ladbrokes offers an app with great features, competitive odds, and a wide range of markets. It also provides access to live streaming events and an impressive free bet bonus offer.

7. Paddy Power:

This Irish bookmaker is one of the most popular apps among sports bettors due to its extensive selection of betting options and promotions. Paddy Power also offers live streaming and an innovative app.

8. SkyBet:

This UK bookmaker is a great choice for those looking to make the most of their betting experience. The SkyBet app features in-play betting, cash-out options, and free bet promotions.

9. 22bet:

22bet has become one of the top choices for sports betting thanks to its competitive odds, variety of markets, and user-friendly interface.

10. Unibet:

Unibet is a great choice for those looking for an easy-to-use app with plenty of betting options and promotions. The app provides access to live streaming events as well as offers generous free bet bonuses for customers.

Takeaways

To find the best sports betting app for you, it is important to consider what features are most important to you. Some people may prioritize a user-friendly interface, while others may care more about which apps offer the best bonuses. Once you have considered your priorities, you can start narrowing down your options by reading reviews and comparing app features. With so many great choices available, there is sure to be a sports betting app that meets all of your needs.

