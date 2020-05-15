Top Weekend Getaways from Delhi

Living in Delhi can sometimes be a pain. The capital of the country has its charms when it comes to the local mall culture, the food at Old Delhi, and the overall lifestyle. But the traffic, work schedules, and the general rush to get things done can be tiring for the mind, body, and soul.

Luckily, there are several places around Delhi that one can visit over a weekend for that perfect break. Some are exotic resorts the promise life in luxury, while others are small escapes where you can find peace and tranquillity. However, before you start deciding on your next weekend getaway, make sure you have a packing list ready for the road trip. Some of the essentials include getting your car serviced, having a map app, as well a music and video streaming app for some entertainment. Although it’s always fun to stop mid-way and have food, do keep some light snacks and drinks in the car, especially if you traveling with kids. Once you have everything in place, it’s time to zoom off on your much-desired holiday.

Tijara Fort Palace

Situated around two and a half hours away from Delhi is Tijara, a small town in Rajasthan known for its welcoming residents. Now, the city has a new attraction, the rather exclusive Tijara Fort Palace. This 19th-century palace was never completed originally, and for decades lay in ruins. However, about 10 years ago, it was leased to the Neemrana group of hotels. Now, Tijara is one of the best weekend getaways from Delhi, where you can enjoy a royal time living in beautifully painted rooms, all done by different artists from India. This luxury heritage property has a large swimming pool, amazing views from the top of the hill, of the surrounding areas, and lots of places to explore on the property. Tijara is open only to resident guests, so it is never crowded and is perfect for a romantic or family vacation.

Jaipur

Thanks to smooth and excellent roads, it is possible to reach Jaipur from Delhi in about 4 hours flat. Known famously as the “Pink City,” there is lots of things to do and see in Jaipur, especially if you haven’t been there before. From ancient forts like Amer to the Hawa Mahal and the City Palace, history buffs will love the architecture of this fantastic town. If you are a food lover, there are lip-smacking local delicacies like kachoris and ghewar to enjoy at Chowki Dhani and LMB restaurant. The best place to visit in Jaipur, during the early hours of the morning, is Jal Mahal. The promenade along the beautiful lake is usually empty, and the cool breeze makes it the most refreshing way to start your day of exploration in the city.

Landour

It is possible to cover Landour over a weekend, but if you plan it over an extended three to four-day break, nothing like it. Most people from Delhi drive six hours and reach Mussoorie, but if you go further up another 30 minutes, you will reach the quieter and lusher, Landour. The little hillock has only three places to stay, so you must plan in advance, but it promises a serene environment, that is a far cry from the busy atmosphere of Delhi or Mussoorie for that matter. Popularised by the British, you can spend your morning walking around its loop path, have yummy momos and pizzas at small restaurants, and admire spectacular views of the valley from this vantage point. With nothing much to do, make sure you take a book to read, and some board games, for Landour, is ideal for those who want to be alone or families who want to spend quality time with each other.

