Top Weekend Getaways From Pune

Being the youngest town in India, Pune is all about crazy parties and hard-working adults. As much as the Punekars love to party hard, they are super enthusiastic about work. Pune is the city for people who are on the lookout for a peaceful life in a green and lavish atmosphere. Not only destinations, but Pune is home to food lovers. From Santosh bakery to the delicious pizzas and burgers, Pune manages to satisfy the foodies with its outstanding and unique cuisines.

To help you find the perfect weekend getaways in Pune, we have come up with a list of top Pune destination you must try.

• Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary

Koyna wildlife sanctuary tops the lists of the best weekend getaways near Pune. It is located at a distance of 183 kilometers from the city. Koyna Wildlife is an ideal destination for nature lovers. You are going to explore a wide variety of plants and fauna, which are categorized into Indavli Met, Vasota, and Mahorkar.

If you love to be surrounded by natural vegetation and a serene atmosphere, then Koyna Wildlife sanctuary will make a perfect weekend getaway trip. Koyna covers a 420 sq kilometer area. Some of the beautiful yet wild animals that live in this forest are Cobras, sloth bears, squirrels, gaur, tigers, brown capped woodpeckers, panthers, pythons, and more.

• Tarkali

Are you a water baby? If you love water sports and swimming, then Tarkali is an ideal weekend getaway destination for you. The place is especially known for the crystal clear waters and white sand beaches. Some of the popular games played in Tarkali are Kayaking, Scuba diving, Banana ride, and Jet Ski. The 388 kilometers bike trip from Pune will lead you to Tarkali.

If you are interested in spotting the unique and endangered marine life, then this 388 kilometers drive will take you to the wonderful fish and aquatic animals. The destination is also known for grand Dussehra celebrations and the Tarkali special Malvani food. River rafting, swimming, hang gliding, Zorbing, snorkeling, boating, deep water diving, and parasailing are some of the fun activities for Tarkali travelers.

• Diveagar

Diveagar is a top weekend getaway destination located in the small district named Raigad, near Pune. The place is famous for its calm beaches and picturesque waters. As youngsters started venturing out to Diveagar more often, the destination became the top tourist spots near Pune. The white sand beaches in Diveagar are spread over 15 kilometers. Diveagar is also a destination for spiritual tourists. The place has several temples including Somaji Temple, Suvarna Ganesh Temple, Jiwaneshwar Temple, and more. The common activities performed here are surfing, beach walking, sightseeing, paying visits to the holy temples.

Conclusion

The entertainment industry, IT companies, educational institutions, some giant industrial units, and festivals in Pune make this city famous for youth. With so much going on in Pune, it gets quite imperative for Punekars to spend their weekend peacefully. So, why wait? Spend your weekend in any of the above-listed Pune destinations.

