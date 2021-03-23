Travel Slippers Vs Shoes Which One is Better for Plantar Fasciitis Feet

They say pain is beautiful, but not when constant excruciating pain can wreck your everyday way of life and cause a massive load of snares.

And if you are experiencing such pain the first thing in the morning after getting out from your bed — you probably understand the pesky plantar fasciitis.

Plantar fasciitis is quite possibly the common foot torment reported globally. How common, you may ask?

National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) points out that there are 2 million people treated for plantar fasciitis every year. Furthermore, they say plantar fasciitis affects 1:10 people at some point in their life.

Not just that, but half a million people search about plantar fasciitis every month, says “Google.”

So if you are experiencing plantar fasciitis, you are not alone; we’re all in the same boat.

However, which footwear is better for plantar fasciitis, a slipper, or shoes? Well, for that, you will need to keep scrolling.

What to Search for in a Foot Wear If You Have Plantar Fasciitis?

Regardless if you feel a sweet little pain or stabbing pain, the ultimate comfort you can get is by providing better support.

So whether you have good-quality arch support slippers for plantar fasciitis or some ortho shoes, here are some things that you should look for in any footwear.

Heel and Arch Support

Different footwears may come with arch support and provide a totally different experience.

Before any other feature, you should be looking for good arch support.

Though cushioning can be substantial, arch and heel support are the keys to preventing plantar fasciitis.

The more support your footwear provides, the better.

Solace

Comfort is essential — as you will be wearing your footwear for prolonged periods.

Your footwear should be designed to offer some protection over the pressure point.

Getting perfect comfort and protection are the optimal ways to overcome plantar fasciitis.

Flexibility

You should be able to do almost everything in your footwear — regardless if they are ortho or not.

You want something that provides better traction and a flexible & solid sole.

This is important, especially in the case of slippers.

Non Slip surface

If you are walking on smooth, slippery surfaces, ensure that the sole is non slippery.

Your outer sole must support your movements since you will be sauntering due to pain.

You will feel even more pressure, and the condition will get more aggravated if there is a lack of traction.

Insoles

Insoles are underlooked the most, but they are kind of important as that layer represents cushion, comfort, and support.

Insoles are also responsible for reducing the pressure and absorbing shocks if you are overweight.

Insoles also offer excellent arch support.

We would recommend going for removable or replaceable insoles so you can adjust them according to your leisure.

Material and Durability

Make sure that the material of your footwear is sturdy enough to last longer.

You want comfort, professional arch-support, and a perfect fit, but after that, you need those slippers to stay with you over time.

Look for natural materials like leather or cotton that are breathable and suitable for the upper.

Talking about durability, the outsole plays a crucial role. Rubber is the best outsole and durable of all.

Not to mention waterproof and flexible, offering just the support your foot needs.

So What’s It Going to Be? Shoe or Slipper?

Honestly, both of them are good. To put this into perspective, you are better off without barefoot if you suffer from plantar fasciitis.

Look, barefoot is strictly not recommended and should be avoided, and it’s highly improbable that you will wear shoes all the time in your house.

That’s where slippers come into play; they are an excellent alternative to walk comfortably indoors.

Likewise, it is best to wear comfortable shoes outdoors while working or exercising.

If we had to select one, logically, shoes will have better arch support than slippers.

But before you go and toss out all your slippers, they are suitable for walking in your home or the yard or garden.

So you can wear shoes outdoors and wear slippers indoors — a win-win situation.

That said, regardless of shoes or slippers, ensure that you are selecting them, keeping arch support, and other imperative factors that we’ve mentioned in your mind.

Make sure that the slippers or shoes you are selecting have good arch support and are made explicitly for plantar fasciitis.

Treating Plantar Fasciitis

You can treat your pain with some home treatments that can provide a bit of ease.

First of all, rest more. Remember, pain is the body’s way to let us know to take it easy, so it’s best if you listen.

Do some stretching, and you will find thousands of YouTube videos on the internet to teach you all the necessary stretching exercises.

Stretching can help you reduce pain and even aid in recovery, plus it can forestall the pain from recurring.

To reduce swelling, you can wrap some ice on your ankle with a compression bandage. Do this for around 20 to 30 minutes every day.

Make sure that you are elevating your foot to reduce the pain and swelling. This method is called the “RICE Method.”

Basically, the RICE method means Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation. And it’s an excellent method to deal with pain and swelling.

The Take-Away

Both the shoes and slippers are excellent for dealing with plantar fasciitis, given that you are selecting them based on the factors mentioned above.

Slippers are a good alternative for barefoot and comfortably walking in your home. On the other hand, shoes are excellent for going outdoors.

No matter what, arch and heel support is the first thing you should look at if dealing with plantar fasciitis.

Having said that, should you have any doubts or concerns — shoot them in the comment section below.

