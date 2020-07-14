Trends in Men’s Bracelets That You Should Check Out

Men’s jewellery has experienced something of a renaissance over the past six months – the styles and materials that are now in vogue keep on expanding. Anybody who is wondering what current trends are when it comes to men’s bracelets specifically is in luck! They need only read on.

Keep it Simple

Women can have bangles and bracelets of all different shapes and sizes stacked up against their wrists, but this is most definitely a no-go for the male sex. Men’s jewellery has always tended towards the more simplistic, but that is truer now than it has ever been.

KEEP IT SIMPLE – that is the best advice possible. Go for a simple cuff or a small band of links. Don’t go for something that will be either loud or flashy. A simple and understated piece of jewellery is all you need.

This goes double if you are wearing a bracelet and a watch. You don’t want to look like you have overloaded on the bling.

Overall Style

There are a growing number of styles for your bracelet – you’ll be spoiled for choice. What do you want in your bracelet? Something solid, or something more fitted? Remember that a solid bracelet will slide up and down your arm as you move – consider whether that would annoy you, and also whether that would be safe in your line of work, or during social activities. A fitted bracelet might be better for you under these circumstances.

Even in the more fitted styles, there is variation – do you want chain links or solid plates fitted together with links? Do you want a wide bracelet or a thin one? These are all questions that need to be answered.

Gold Work

You may be more accustomed to seeing silver and titanium as ‘manly’ metals when it comes to jewellery, but gold is making a huge comeback, including different gold alloys. While rose gold (gold\copper alloy) and white gold (gold with nickel\silver\platinum) are not as popular as pure gold (also known as yellow gold), they are making their presence known in some very nice pieces.

Maybe you still prefer the silver sheen of nice titanium, but if you are undecided, try out a few gold pieces. If you don’t want to completely change your look, take a look at the white gold bracelets on offer, but if you feel comfortable moving out of your comfort zone, go for glory and pick something that will stand out.

Precious Stones

Diamonds are no longer just a girl’s best friend – more and more men’s bracelets have precious stones in them. If you want a bit of bling, knock yourself out – diamonds seem to be a recurring theme this year, but there is a growing demand for other stones as well.

If you feel so inclined, make a statement by buying a silver statement bracelet that has diamonds embedded in it – people will definitely take some notice of it.

Other Materials

Leather has always been a favourite for men’s bracelets, but recently rubber has sprung up in more and more designs. Rubber turns up on its own but also incorporated into silver bracelets, which makes for an interesting and arresting look. Rubber is a good choice for men who are looking for a touch of the unusual in their jewellery.

