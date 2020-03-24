Types of Car Security Solutions: Here Are Your Choices

Whether you have got a brand-new expensive car or a few-year-old small vehicle, you want to keep it safe. Your vehicle is the medium via which you get to and from work, pick up your kids from certain places, go shopping at grocery stores, take trips and go out into the city. Your vehicle is not just a luxury, it is a necessity. So, it is only reasonable that you want to do all you can to keep it safe. You also ensure that it is always maintained and cleaned correctly.

You rely on your vehicle so much that it’s vital to take steps to improve your car’s security. Today, there are a few basic types of car security devices available, like a car alarm, location tracker and more. When you have an added protection, it will help you keep your vehicle safer.

On that note, here are some top car security solutions that are a must have for your vehicle:

Car Alarm

Car alarms are a popular option, and they appear to be available in most of the cars that are made in the last few years. These may be passive alarm systems, which will be activated once the engine is turned off, and the last door is closed. Also, existing active systems allow you to press a button on your transmitter to arm and disarm the car alarm. Such security devices are simple to use, and they can provide a loud siren whenever someone attempts to break into the car.

Location Tracker

A location tracker is another excellent option. These are highly advantageous because they provide real-time tracking of your vehicle. It is, therefore, essential to choose a good quality location tracker that will be able to notify you if someone attempts to disable the device or damage the car. One such advanced location tracker from trustworthy brands like KENT-CamEye comes with high-end features like AI-based alerts, geo-fencing, two-way communication, route playback, dual camera and more. Equipping your car with such a sophisticated location tracker having these features helps in upgrading the security of your vehicle to another level.

Car Anti-theft Device

The third type of security solution in the market is an anti-theft system for immobilizing vehicles. After a thief has broken into the car, they will try first to start the car and then take off. If they do not have a key to unlock the car, they’ll need to hotwire it.

In case that occurs, an immobilizing system may prevent the engine from starting. These are often integrated to tracking systems. These can work well, but there may be a probability of the system being immobilized when it shouldn’t be.

Remote Control Keychain

Another outstanding security solution to add to your car is remote monitoring. Now, when someone starts your vehicle, you have apps that track your vehicle and give you warnings. You have the option to trigger an alert or manually immobilize the engine. It sure changes the level of security for your car. Such remote-control upgrades with the advantages of a technologically advanced GPS Tracker in India makes concerns of car safety a thing of the past.

Comprehensive Car Security Solution-Location Tracker

Your vehicle will be much safer when you add a location tracker and a car alarm. By improving your car security, you can reduce the risks for your car. With reliable location trackers from reputable brands like KENT-CamEye, you do not need to worry about your vehicle. It is a first-of-its-kind car safety device that uses dual cameras to record everything that happens inside and outside the car and enables live video sharing from anywhere with the help of either cameras. It is a location tracker that lets you monitor the car’s GPS location in real-time, and replay the route taken on a map by car. So, book your location tracker from Amazon, India now and get it delivered to your doorstep!

Comments