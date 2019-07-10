UGC NET Result 2019: NTA May Release Result by the Starting of Next Week

NTA is expected to release the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) result by the next week for the year 2019. According to reports, National Testing Agency may announce UGC NET result 2019 by mid of July month. Earlier to this, the agency released the answer keys for the students on the official website on 1st July 2019. Whereas ahead of the answer keys, it released a response sheet as well.

NTA held the UGC NET exam 2019 in between 20 to 26 June in various centres all over India. Now the candidates appeared for the same are expecting the result soon. Check out the result date for UGC NET 2019 below and the process to know the same.

NTA Expected to release UGC NET Result 2019 by this Date

National Testing Agency is about to release the UGC NET 2019 result by the starting of next week. As per reports, the agency may release the result by 15 July on the official website. Almost more than 6 Lakh candidates appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test for the year 2019. NTA conducted the CBT exam in 2 different shifts. Now all the candidates are waiting for the result of the same.

As of now, NTA has not released any official statement or fixed date regarding the announcement of UGC NET Result 2019. But it is expected to be out by the mid of July month only. Students awaiting their respective UGC NET result 2019 must keep a tap on the official website.

Here’s how to check your UGC NET Result 2019

Once the NTA releases the UGC NET Result 2019 on the official website, candidates can check the same by following a few simple steps. At first, the candidates have to visit the official website and then click on the link stating- UGC NET 2019 Result. After it, the students have to enter their respective information like registration number/ DOB or more. Then one has to click on the submit button to get their respective result on the screen.

Students are also requested to take the print out of the UGC NET Result 2019 for the future reference. We wish all the best to the candidates waiting for their respective UGC National Eligibility Test Result for the year 2019.

