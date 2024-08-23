Uncover the Best Places to Travel in September with a Focus on Munnar Tourist Attractions

September is an excellent month for travel enthusiasts looking to explore new destinations. As the monsoon recedes, the weather becomes pleasant, and nature thrives in its lush green glory. One of the best places to travel in September is Munnar, a picturesque hill station in Kerala. Renowned for its scenic landscapes, tea plantations, and diverse wildlife, Munnar offers a plethora of tourist attractions that promise a memorable experience. Here are some of the top Munnar tourist attractions to visit this September.

Mattupetty Dam and Lake

A Picturesque Retreat

Mattupetty Dam and Lake is one of the most popular Munnar tourist attractions. Situated at an altitude of 1700 meters, this serene spot is perfect for a relaxing day amidst nature. The dam, built to conserve water for hydroelectricity, has created a beautiful lake that attracts numerous visitors.

Activities and Highlights

Boating: Enjoy pedal boating or motorboat rides on the calm waters, surrounded by lush green hills.

Cattle Shed: Visit the nearby Indo-Swiss Dairy Farm, where you can see a variety of high-yielding cattle.

Eravikulam National Park

Home to the Nilgiri Tahr

Eravikulam National Park is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts. Spanning an area of 97 square kilometers, the park is home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr and offers breathtaking views of the rolling hills and tea plantations.

Activities and Highlights

Wildlife Spotting: Besides the Nilgiri Tahr, look out for other fauna such as the Indian muntjac and the Atlas moth.

Anamudi Peak: Trek to the highest peak in South India, which lies within the park, for stunning panoramic views.

Tea Museum

Exploring the History of Tea

Munnar is synonymous with tea plantations, and the Tea Museum provides an insightful look into the region’s tea heritage. Managed by Tata Tea, the museum showcases the history and evolution of tea production in Munnar.

Activities and Highlights

Exhibits: View old photographs, machinery, and artifacts related to tea production.

Tasting Sessions: Participate in tea-tasting sessions to sample some of the finest teas produced in Munnar.

Attukal Waterfalls

A Nature Lover’s Paradise

Attukal Waterfalls, located between Munnar and Pallivasal, is one of the most scenic Munnar tourist attractions. The waterfall cascades down the mountains amidst lush greenery, creating a mesmerizing sight.

Activities and Highlights

Trekking: Embark on a trek to the waterfalls, enjoying the stunning landscapes along the way.

Picnicking: The area around the falls is ideal for picnics, offering a serene environment to relax and unwind.

Top Station

Breathtaking Views and Rare Flora

Top Station, situated about 32 kilometers from Munnar, is the highest point on the Munnar-Kodaikanal road. It offers spectacular views of the Western Ghats and the valleys below, making it one of the best places to travel in September.

Activities and Highlights

Neelakurinji Blooms: Visit during the rare blooming season of the Neelakurinji flowers, which occurs once every 12 years, covering the hills in a blanket of blue.

Viewpoint: Enjoy the panoramic views of the Theni Valley and surrounding mountains.

Kundala Lake

Serenity and Scenic Beauty

Kundala Lake, situated 20 kilometers from Munnar, is an artificial reservoir surrounded by lush forests and rolling hills. This serene lake is a perfect spot for a peaceful retreat.

Activities and Highlights

Boating: Rent a pedal boat or a traditional Kashmiri shikara to explore the tranquil waters of the lake.

Cherry Blossom Trees: Visit during the spring season to see the beautiful cherry blossoms in full bloom.

Chinnakanal Waterfalls

A Hidden Gem

Chinnakanal Waterfalls, also known as Power House Waterfalls, is located en route to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. This lesser-known attraction offers a refreshing experience with its cascading waters and scenic surroundings.

Activities and Highlights

Photography: Capture the beauty of the waterfalls and the surrounding landscapes.

Relaxation: Enjoy the soothing sound of the water and the serene ambiance of the location.

Marayoor Sandalwood Forests

Unique and Aromatic

Marayoor, located about 40 kilometers from Munnar, is famous for its natural sandalwood forests and ancient dolmens. This unique destination adds a different flavor to your Munnar itinerary.

Activities and Highlights

Sandalwood Trees: Explore the aromatic sandalwood forests and learn about the processing of sandalwood.

Muniyaras: Visit the ancient stone burial sites, known as dolmens, dating back to the Megalithic age.

Blossom Park

Family Fun and Relaxation

Blossom Park, located near the Munnar town, is a delightful spot for families and nature lovers. Spread over 16 acres, the park is adorned with beautiful flowers, landscaped gardens, and various recreational facilities.

Activities and Highlights

Flower Gardens: Stroll through the vibrant flower gardens and enjoy the colorful blooms.

Activities: Engage in activities such as boating, cycling, and roller skating.

Conclusion

Munnar, with its enchanting landscapes and diverse attractions, stands out as one of the best places to travel in September. The combination of lush tea plantations, serene lakes, majestic waterfalls, and rich wildlife makes it a perfect destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. From the picturesque Mattupetty Dam to the tranquil Kundala Lake, and the vibrant Eravikulam National Park to the aromatic Marayoor Sandalwood Forests, Munnar tourist attractions promise an unforgettable experience. So, pack your bags and head to Munnar this September for a refreshing and memorable getaway.

