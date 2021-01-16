UP Employment Fair | UP Rojgar Mela – All You Need to Know

The Uttar Pradesh government on in efforts to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers has announced on 5th March 2020 to hold the UP Rojgar Mela or Employment Fair. Candidates will also be able to apply for vacant state government posts. This, along with the initiative of UP BHU naksha online service has been one of the ways the UP government is trying to streamline the various governmental services in its purview. It aims to hold 572 melas this year and provide jobs to as much as 50 lakh candidates till March itself. Candidates are requested to keep checking the government website for the details.

The candidate is, at first required to visit the Sewajojan Portal and register. Interested companies and employers are also required to follow this procedure. Job positions range from Tele-Caller, Sales Executive, HR Executive to Block Coordinator, Project Manager and Multi-tasking Executive. The fair dates will be released separately by each district. As per job description [job responsibilities, pay grade, job location, required skill, etc] advertised and the skills and qualifications of the candidates, the online system will create a shortlist and through email communication, they will be informed of the requisite steps for Interview or other steps. There is no fee involved. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age to attend the Fair. The eligibility criteria range from High School [10th] and Intermediate [12th] to Diploma holders and Graduation. However, every job opportunity may have different eligibility conditions. The documents required to be uploaded at the time of the registration are the latest photograph, updated Resume or CV, Marksheet, Certificates, Age proof and Id Proof.

The UP Rojgar Mela initiative becomes an important step, especially in the aftermath of the Covid lockdown with the 40 lakh returnees still struggling to find a job to support themselves. The scheme in this current period becomes all the more essential. Further, the administration also has plans under its broader Mission Rajgar Yojana to help self-employed people and business owners as it hopes to connect it with the Atmanirbhar Yojana. The UP BHU Naksha online service can also be of use to those who are looking to start a business. Creation of an online database is also on cards to collect data of candidates and employers, the prevalent job condition and other statistics that can be of great use for policymaking purposes. The Mission Rajgar Yojana, UP BHU Naksha Online Service and much more are only some of the ways the UP administration is trying to incorporate the internet and its advantages in good governance. The Mission Rojgar Yojana which was started October 2020 has already seen its first batch of recruitment with 31,277 Sahayak Teachers hired.

To create awareness and inform people about the UP Rojgar Mela, every state government department may soon see a ‘Rojgar Helpdesk’ as per UP Chief Secretary. This helpdesk will be tasked with the duties of advertising the vacancies, informing the candidates of various details and how to apply as well as the self-employment schemes and initiatives that business owners can benefit from. The Sewayojan or Employment Department not only operates the employment exchanges in the state under the Department of Training and Employment but also organises Career Counselling services and programs and runs coaching cum guidance centres along with collecting market-related information. They also see that the various guidelines of employment as to fraudulent jobs, minimum wages, penalties etc. are followed by the respective parties in the region.

This attempt of integrating the national vision of Atmanirbhar India with UP Rojgar Mela and Mission Rojgar can be hailed as a solid start in the task of providing jobs to able candidates who have been hit particularly hard post lockdowns. With the responsibilities growing and changing, the need for hiring experienced and qualified candidates in state machinery is also felt and this initiative will help in achieving that. As services like UP BHU Naksha online service get launched more and more, it is essential that the government has young, competent and assertive youth.

