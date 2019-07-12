UPSC 2020: Commission Proposes to Withdraw Paper II (CSAT) from Civil Service Exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has proposed to withdraw Paper II (CSAT) from the Civil Service Exam from next year onwards. Recently it is reported that UPSC may eliminate the CSAT (Civil Services Aptitude Test) paper from the coming year. After a lot of protests regarding the same, the commission has planned to remove this paper from the Civil Service Exam in 2020.

UPSC is all set to bring out big changes in the exam from the next year. As of now, candidates have to appear for CSAT in prelims exam for the Civil Services. Check out some more new changes expected in the UPSC Exam 2020 below.

UPSC Planning to Remove CSAT Paper from Next Year

Union Public Service Commission has recently written a vision document to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). On the same, the commission has proposed to eliminate the CSAT Paper from the prelims exam. CSAT paper was introduced in the year 2011 and it tests the student’s skills of decision making, communication as well as comprehension.

From its interception only, the paper witnessed large protest, as many candidates claim that it provides an advantage to candidates from Science, English and Maths background. Whereas in 2015, the Government announced it as a qualifying exam and student only have to secure 33% marks. After watching all these, UPSC has now proposed to remove the same from prelims.

More big changes to come up in UPSC Exams 2020

On the other hand, Union Public Commission on its document also asked the DoPT to penalise the absent students. In an attempt to lower down the absenteeism during the UPSC Civil Service Exam, the commission is about to charge fine. Every year almost million of candidates apply for the exams but half of them appear for the same. Now to trim down these numbers, UPSC has proposed to penalise the students.

As of now, none of these is confirmed, these are just in proposals. The decision of DoPT regarding the same is awaited. Although these are just a few expected changes, much more may come with the announcement of the official notification of UPSC Exam for the year 2020.

