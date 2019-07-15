UPSC Civil Service Exam 2019: Mains to be Held in September | Check Dates & Syllabus Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for Prelims exam 2019. Now the selected candidates are all set to appear for the Mains exam to be held this year. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims exam need to check out their respective result from the official website only. Whereas further, the selected candidates have to fill up the application form for UPSC Mains exam 2019.

UPSC held the prelims exam on 2nd June 2019 and on 12th July, it declared the result on the official website. Along with the prelims result, the commission has also updated the important dates for the Mains exam. Check out important dates and syllabus for the UPSC Mains exam 2019 below.

UPSC Mains Exam 2019: Here are the exam dates

Union Public Service Commission is all set to hold Mains exam in September 2019. Earlier to that, selected candidates have to fill up a DAF (Detailed Application Form) for Mains exam. The commission will activate the same from 1st August and selected candidates will have to fill the form till 16 August on the official website.

Candidates failing to do the same will not be allowed to appear for the UPSC Mains exam 2019. The Mains exam will be of written mode and it will be followed by an interview. Whereas the UPSC CSE Mains exam is scheduled on 20-24 September. Students must keep a regular tap on the official website for further more details.

Know detailed exam syllabus for UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2019

Selected candidates aiming to appear for UPSC Mains exam 2019 need to get through the syllabus. Look out the details syllabus here-

Paper A (Indian Language Paper): Comprehension of given passages, usage & vocabulary, short essays, precise writing, translation from English to the Indian language & vice-versa. The total marks will be of 300.

Paper B (English): Comprehension of given passages, usage & vocabulary, short essays, precise writing for a total of 300 marks.

Essay paper: Essay writing on any given current issues.

GS Paper I: Indian history, World history, Indian society, World geography, Important geophysical phenomena, Indian heritage and culture.

Paper II GS: Polity, Social justice & International relations, Governance, Indian Constitution, Statutory, regulatory & quasi-judicial bodies, India’s relation with neighbour countries, Welfare schemes, International institutions.

GS Paper III: Environment, Technology, Biodiversity, Economic development, Government budgeting, land reforms, inclusive growth, Indian economy & it’s various sectors as well as security & disaster management.

Paper IV GS: Emotional intelligence, Attitude, Aptitude, Ethics & Human interface, Probity in Governance, Public/ civil service value. Even it will consist of case study of all the above topics.

All the GS Papers will consist of a total of 259 marks each. Along with these candidates have to appear for 2 optional paper as well, that will be of 250 marks each. We wish all the best to the students appearing for UPSC Mains exam 2019.

