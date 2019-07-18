UPSC Mains 2019: Exam Schedule Released by the Commission | Here are Important Dates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for Mains exam 2019 on the official website. After announcing the prelims result, UPSC has now released the Mains exam 2019 schedule for the selected candidates. Soon the selected students for the UPSC Civil Service exam has to appear for the Mains exam for the year 2019.

Last week only, UPSC declared the prelims exam on the official website. Now the selected candidates were waiting for the Mains exam schedule for the year 2019. Check out the important dates, timing and schedule for the UPSC Mains exam 2019 below.

UPSC Mains 2019: Check Out the Time Table Here

Union Public Service Commission released the detailed schedule for Main exams 2019. As per the official schedule, selected candidates will have to appear for the Mains exam in between 20 to 29 September 2019. The one who has qualified for the Mains exam can go through the official website and download the schedule. Although the candidates’ needs to fill up the DAF (Detailed Application Form) before appearing for the same.

The commission will open the link for filling of DAF on 1st August 2019. Whereas the last date for UPSC Mains exam application filling will be 16 August 2019. As fas as the timing are concerned, UPSC will conduct Mains exam 2019 in 2 shifts- 9 am to 12 noon (Morning) and 2 Pm to 5 Pm (afternoon). Almost 11,845 candidates cleared the prelims exam and now waiting to appear for UPSC Mains 2019 for the Civil services. According to the schedule, UPSC Mains will be held on 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29 September 2019.

Here’s the Process to Fill UPSC Mains exam 2019 Application

Those who are about to appear for the UPSC Civil Service Mains exam 2019, have to follow simple steps to fill up DAF. Firstly one has to visit the official website i.e upsc.gov.in and then click on the link stating ‘Register for DAF’. Then the candidate has to fill a few details and then log in using the credentials received in the mail. After the same, one needs to fill up the application. Once the process is done, students have to upload the required documents and then submit the form.

We wish all the best to the candidates applying for UPSC Mains exam 2019. Also, one must keep a regular tap on the official website for instant updates.

