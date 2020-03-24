Useful Tricks To Make Your Phone Run Faster

Even though this may come as a surprise, the price of your smartphone does not guarantee that it will always run as fast as it did the day you bought it. Unfortunately, the more you use it, the more applications you install, the more pictures you take, the slower it will get.

Don’t get discouraged by this fact because there are many ways in which you can bring the performance of your device to the optimum level, and we will introduce you to the most effective ones. Luckily, you don’t have to be an expert in technology to follow these simple steps and they don’t even consume that much time.

1. Clear App Data And Cache

First of all, you need to get rid of all the things you don’t use. It may be easier said or done if you’re not familiar with the location of those unused files and applications. To easily find unused stuff and delete it, you can always use File by Google application. This application is helpful in so many ways, but it’s also not something you can’t go without. Another way to clear app and cached data is to go to Settings > Apps, find the app you want to clear cache for and simply click on Clear cache. You can also use Storage options and clear all Cached data all at once.

2. Uninstall Unused Applications

While you’re at Settings > Apps, feel free to uninstall all unused applications. If you’re not using them, it makes no sense to keep them on your phone. In case you change your mind you can always reinstall them. Your storage will have much more space and it will certainly increase the speed of your device. Some applications will already be installed on your phone once you buy it, but it doesn’t mean you have to keep them. If you don’t find them useful feel free to uninstall them. Track your activities regularly and it won’t be hard to spot if you’ve never even opened some of them.

3. Chose Applications Wisely

Although it might be tempting to have a lot of free applications, think twice before you install them. Sometimes it’s difficult to pick the ones that are absolutely “must-haves”, but if the speed of your phone is important to you, you need to reduce the number of applications. Try to install the lightweight versions of apps you need, so you can avoid overloading and slowing down the device. With entertainment sites, the presence of an app is getting less and less common, due to sites being created with a mobile-first approach nowadays, making it very easy to navigate from a browser on a mobile device. If you do prefer the use of an app however, just remember that with products, such as online casinos, where the sites carry heavy resources in the form of images, spinning reels, payments and so on, you should choose wisely. What we mean by this, is to look for brands with a solid and good reputation. Why? Because it is likely those brands invest in high-end software as well as continuously improve their code and applications, making it easier and faster for you to enjoy their product.

4. Install The Latest Updates

Last but not least, make sure that your phone is up-to-date. Most manufacturers strive to update regularly with various updates and enhancements. Google also releases monthly security updates, which are crucial as they offer security fixes. To see that an update is available for your mobile phone, go to Settings > About Phone > System Update. There you will find information on whether there is a pending update, and if there is one, start the update immediately. Your phone will thank you.

