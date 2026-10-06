CHANDIGARH — About 47 per cent of the households counted in the Union Territory in the 2011 Census, 110,377 of 235,061, lived in rented homes. Across urban India the share was roughly 28 per cent. In a city that rents this much, one kitchen question keeps coming back: what can a tenant change without losing the deposit or starting a row with the landlord?

Note: Source — Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, Census of India 2011, Table HH-4 (Chandigarh; India), 2011; percentages calculated from table counts. https://censusindia.gov.in/nada/index.php/catalog/8252 · https://censusindia.gov.in/nada/index.php/catalog/8246

Vinay Kumar Nevatia, a Chandigarh home and interior designer who spends most of his week inside small apartments, has a short answer for tenants in Chandigarh flats. “Anything you can carry out the door on the last day,” he says. “If it needs a drill, a chisel or a plumber, it’s a conversation first. A written one.”

Start with what can leave with you

His first walk through a rented kitchen involves a zip-lock bag and a marker, not a shopping list. Handles and knobs come off first. The originals get labelled and stored in a drawer, and the new ones go on through the old holes. While you live there the doors look different. On the day you leave they look identical. Landlords rarely ask for the old handles back, he notes, but they notice when they’re missing.

Tap aerators, drawer liners, riser shelves inside cupboards, a steel rack where a wall shelf would have gone: the logic is the same. Nothing is fixed, so nothing needs undoing. His version of rental-friendly kitchen upgrades is a list of things with an exit.

Light before surface

Dim kitchens are the complaint he hears most from tenants. The cheap fix is a plug-in LED strip stuck under the wall cabinets and run to an existing socket, with no chasing and no new cable in the wall.

“People redo the backsplash,” he argues, “when the real problem is they can’t see the chopping board.”

How Vinay Kumar Nevatia handles colour and surfaces

Self-adhesive vinyl tiles are fine on the wall beside the counter. Behind the hob he leaves the wall alone: heat and cooking oil are hard on adhesive.

He parts company with the popular tip to wrap tired cabinet doors in adhesive film. “Test the inside of one door first,” he cautions. “On old laminate it can lift the surface when it comes off. Then you’ve damaged the very thing you were hiding.”

Paint is the one cosmetic change he takes to the landlord instead of doing quietly. If the answer is yes, he wants it in writing and picks a pale, matte, washable shade the next tenant won’t mind. If it’s no, colour moves into things that fold or hang: a runner, a bright kettle.

What the new tenancy law says about kitchens

Chandigarh’s rent rules changed this year. A Gazette notification of 6 May 2026 extended the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021, to the Union Territory and repealed the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949. The UT Administration then notified its tenancy rules on 10 September. A written agreement is now required, and landlord and tenant must report it to the Rent Authority within two months.

Note: Source — Ministry of Home Affairs, Gazette of India Extraordinary, S.O. 2265(E), 6 May 2026 · PTI via ThePrint, Chandigarh tenants, landlords to get UIN as UT notifies new tenancy rules, 10 September 2026. https://egazette.gov.in/WriteReadData/2026/272303.pdf · https://theprint.in/india/chandigarh-tenants-landlords-to-get-uin-as-ut-notifies-new-tenancy-rules/3039189/

The Act is blunt about reversibility. Landlord and tenant must each keep the premises in as good a condition as at the start of the tenancy, wear and tear aside. A tenant may not make a structural change or put up a permanent structure without the landlord’s written consent. Doing so is one of the listed grounds for eviction, and the landlord may remove the structure and take the cost from the security deposit, which the Act caps at two months’ rent for a residential flat.

Note: Source — Ministry of Home Affairs, Gazette of India Extraordinary, S.O. 2265(E), 6 May 2026, sections 11(1), 15, 21(2)(h) and 26(1). https://egazette.gov.in/WriteReadData/2026/272303.pdf

“Reversible used to be a taste thing,” Vinay Kumar Nevatia says. “Now the statute more or less asks for it.” He hedges at once. “I’m a designer, not a lawyer, and I don’t know how a Rent Authority will see a peel-and-stick tile. Nobody does yet. So I treat written permission as the only safe answer.”

Where rental-friendly stops working

Reversible has limits, and wiring, pipes and gas set most of them.

Structure, wiring and pipes

Moving the sink, taking down the half-wall to the dining area, widening a window, fixing cabinets to the wall: in his view, all of it sits on the wrong side of the consent line.

The Act’s maintenance schedule explains the rest. Unless the tenancy agreement says otherwise, the landlord covers changing and plumbing pipes and internal and external wiring, when necessary. The tenant covers tap washers and taps, switch and socket repairs, and kitchen fixtures.

Note: Source — Ministry of Home Affairs, Gazette of India Extraordinary, S.O. 2265(E), 6 May 2026, Second Schedule. https://egazette.gov.in/WriteReadData/2026/272303.pdf

That split is why he won’t tell a tenant to put a heavy appliance on an old circuit. “An induction hob, an oven and a mixer on one tired socket is asking for trouble,” he says. “That wiring belongs to the landlord. Ask.”

Gas and fire safety

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas’s Ujjwala guidance on cooking-gas safety is plain. Shelves and storage cabinets should not go above the hotplate. The cylinder should not sit inside an enclosed compartment. The Suraksha hose should stay uncovered and visible, and it has a life of five years. The installation should be checked every two years, and self-repair is unsafe.

Note: Source — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, LPG Safety Tips (PMUY consumer guidance), undated. https://pmuy.gov.in/docs/Consumer_Guidance.pdf

That cuts against a lot of kitchen styling: the cabinet that hides the cylinder, the open shelf over the burner. Both look lovely in a photograph, he admits, and he would still say no.

Reading a Chandigarh flat before you change it

Older sector flats often have fewer sockets than the appliances now crowded onto them, he finds, and monsoon damp is the real test for any adhesive.

Owners face a different gate. The Chandigarh Housing Board’s own procedure for need-based changes lists internal changes among the works that need a plan certified by an empanelled architect and a structural-stability certificate from a registered structural engineer. A new owner in a Board flat who fancies a bigger kitchen is looking at paperwork before plaster.

Note: Source — Chandigarh Housing Board, Standard Operating Procedure, Need Based Changes, 2026. https://chbonline.in/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/SOP-1.pdf

For tenants in Chandigarh flats the practical step is smaller: remind the landlord that the agreement has to be reported. “Nobody enjoys that conversation,” he says. “It’s cheaper than the one about the deposit.”

The order he follows

Vinay Kumar Nevatia‘s order of operations fits on a phone screen. Photograph everything on day one. Get permission in writing for anything fixed. Change handles and lights first, and bag the originals. Leave the gas side to the guidance above. For rental-friendly kitchen upgrades, that is the whole method.

The test is the last day. “If the landlord walks in and sees the kitchen they handed over, you’ve done it right.” And if it is also nicer? “Then expect them to notice that too, usually around renewal time.”

About Vinay Kumar Nevatia

Vinay Kumar Nevatia is a Chandigarh-based home and interior designer who works on small apartments, budget-smart layouts and colour for new homeowners and renters.

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