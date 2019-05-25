Top 3 Amusement & Water Parks in Chandigarh: Ticket Price & Other Details

Like any other big city, Chandigarh has got some exciting amusement and water parks that not cater to city residents but also attract a lot of tourists. When we think about a water park in Chandigarh, Fun City is the name that comes to our mind. It is one of the oldest amusement & water park of Chandigarh but apart from this one, there are 2 more water parks in Chandigarh that offer a good competition to Fun City.

Out of the 3 water & amusement parks of Chandigarh, none is located within the city. However, all the 3 water parks are located at different places which are just few minutes drive from the city. One is in district Panchkula, second is in Mohali and the third one is in Pinjore. All three water parks around Chandigarh are big parks and are visited by tens of hundreds of people, everyday. The number of visitors is even more during summers as that is the peak time when people from all over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other North Indian states visit the city beautiful.

Amusement & Water Parks in Chandigarh

In order to make you familiar with all 3 water parks of Chandigarh, we have not only included the location of the amusement park but have also mentioned other details like ticket price, timings, main attractions and more. Check them out here:

1. Fun City, Chandigarh (Ramnagar, Panchkula)

Fun City Chandigarh was opened in year 1995 which makes it the first amusement park to come up near Chandigarh. Few years later, it also introduced a water park and that too was the first water park of Chandigarh. Fun City is quite popular tourist attraction.

Location of Funcity: Near Ramgarh, Chandigarh – Nada Sahib Road, District Panchkula, Chandigarh. It is situated at a distance of 20 kilometers from Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Contact Number: +91-172-4653442, +91-9914406505.

Timings: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Major Attractions: Fun City Chandigarh has an amusement park and Wunder Water which is a water park. The water park closes during winters and is thronged by visitors during summers.

Rides at Fun City Chandigarh Amusement Park: The amusement park section of Fun City Panchkula has got over 20 hydraulic rides which can be enjoyed by people of all age groups. Wunder Water, which is the water park section at Fun City has 6 landing pools, one activity pool, one sea wave pool and 17 different water slides of various shapes and sizes.

Ticket Price: Amusement Park Ticket at Fun City Chandigarh = Rs. 590.

Water Park Ticket = Rs. 1070.

Combo Ticket for Amusement Park & Water Park = Rs. 1090.

Kids below 3 feet of height and senior citizens above 65 years of age are offered free entry throughout the year.

Website: www.funcitysurya.com

–

2. Thunder Zone, Chandigarh (Mohali)

Thunder Zone Amusement & Water park opened up in Mohali near Chandigarh and has the legacy to be called as the second water park of Chandigarh. It caters to tourists from Punjab and local Mohali & Chandigarh residents.

Location: Mohali – Sirhind Road, Near Landran, District Mohali.

Contact Number: +91-9888782220.

Timings: 11:00 AM to 7:30 PM (Summers) and 11:00 AM to 5:30 PM (Winters)

Major Attractions: Thunder Zone Chandigarh which is situated in Mohali has 3 sections namely Amusement Park, Water Park and a Fun Zone.

Rides at Thunder Zone, Mohali: The water park at Thunder Zone Chandigarh has got Slide Pool, Wave Pool, Activity Pool and a Kids Pool. It also has Hira Kari and a big dome slide. Amusement park section at Thunder Zone includes rides like octopus, Columbus, caterpillar, music bob, splash, striking cars, mono train, aerial runway and more.

Ticket Rate: The ticket for Amusement Park at Thunder Zone is = Rs. 500.

Ticket for water park is = Rs. 850.

Combo ticket for Amusement & Water Park = Rs. 900.

If you just want to enter Thunder Zone and do not wish to take any ride, then you’ll have to pay Rs. 300 as entry charges. Ticket for kids below 3 feet of height is free.

Website: www.thunderzoneamusementpark.com

–

3. Aqua Village, Pinjore.

Aqua Village is the latest entry in the list of amusement and water parks near Chandigarh. Been built just a few years back, Aqua Village is one of the most modern water park in Chandigarh. Its location is yet another feature that attracts a lot of tourists.

Location: Yadavindra Pinjore Gardens, Pinjore, District Haryana.

Contact Number: +91-8437473747

Timings: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Major Attractions: Aqua Village Pinjore has 5 pools – a family pool, one for kids, a wave pool and two concentric pools with slides. The water is clean and the management of Aqua Village claims to have automatic water filters and UV protection in all their pools.

Ticket Rate: Although there are different rates for different rides and a person can choose which water ride to take. Apart from individual ticket, packages are also available.

Package ticket price for an adult at Aqua Village = Rs. 650 (Monday to Friday).

Package ticket price for an adult on weekends = Rs. 750 (Saturday and Sunday).

Child Entry (Below 4 feet of height) = Rs. 500 (Weekdays) and Rs. 600 (Weekends).

Website: http://www.aquavillage.in

–

Chandigarh being a tourist destination gives people the option to choose between 3 water and amusement parks. While Fun City Chandigarh is definitely the most sought after water park, but others – Thunder Zone and Aqua Village can also be given a try.

