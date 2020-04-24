Wear Layoners Sunglasses and Keep Your Eyes Healthy

If you are buying a new pair of sunglasses every season, that’s a clear indication that you are looking for something stylish as eyewear. Something adds up to your looks and creates a great fashion statement. It is absolutely nothing wrong with this if you have a closer look at what you are going to buy. Fashion hasn’t had much importance, but it is useless to purchase sunglasses that look stunning look wise, but they fail to protect your eyes from the effect of bad YV light coming from the sun over the year. From the past few years, Layoners sunglasses has come out as a brand that provides fantastic sunglasses that not only satisfy your hunger for fashion but also keeps your eyes intact from UV light as well.

Why is fashion not everything?

It is important to analyze that fashion streaks can make you look smart, but at the same time, protection of eyes should always be your prime focus.

What are the significant reasons for which we buy and wear sunglasses apart from the fashion aspect?

Protection from UV light

The skin of the eyelid, cornea, lens, and other parts of the eyes can get affected easily through UV light coming from the sun. Excessive exposure for even a short period during a day at the beach or somewhere else can cause you photokeratitis, which is commonly called “snow blindness” or sunburn of eyes. It may not persist for a more extended period, but it gives you enough pain. Over the years, many cases were reported related to pterygium (abnormal growth of covering of the white eye part onto the cornea), cataracts, eyelid cancer, skin cancer around the eye, and even the eye. Only half of the UV radiations can be blocked by wearing wide-brimmed hats and caps.

Protection from blue light

Blue light is also as dangerous as UV light. It can cause retina damage, which can lead you to macular degeneration, which is the leading cause of blindness in adults in the USA. It has been shown in many studies that the violet and blue portion of sunlight has a significant contribution to the damage of the retina.

To have a better vision

Sunglasses also prevent your eyes from ever squint in the sun, which gives you a better chance to have a comfortable look. It becomes harder to see objects, particularly during driving and water, sheds out from the eyes. Brightness and glare of sunlight can easily impede your capability to understand and comfortably see.

Adaptation to darkness

There are definite chances that it becomes difficult to see in darkness after looking into bright light conditions. It is quite handy to adapt your eyes according to the indoor requirements if you spend at least 2-3 hours in the sun without wearing sunglasses.

What to look at sunglasses for maximum eye protection?

For the maximum protection of eyes, the following points should be recommended to look for in the sunglasses.

Lenses which can block 99% of UV-A and UV-B light out of 100%

Should screen out 75-90% of visible light

It is better to get some advice from your optician and optometrist while choosing the best lenses for dark and color, gives critical and comfortable vision while going for a drive-in sun.

They should be free from imperfections and distortions and perfectly matched in color.

A-frame that fits closely to your eyes and contours according to the shape of your face. This feature will protect your eyes from all sides, even from the backside

Prescribed sunglasses having tints and providing full UV protection, some contact lenses which offer UV light protection should be worn to maximize the protection.

Conclusion

It is quite necessary to protect this unmatchable gift from nature (eyes). In this indoor lifestyle, where people don’t have many habits to go out in the sun like it was in the past, use of sunglasses and other protective gear for eyes has increased. There are so many different brands across the globe for this. Many of them haven’t had much concern with the protection of eyes; that’s why they are only focusing on making the sunglasses beautiful and unique fashion and style-wise. Whenever you go out for a purchase, ask for specifications of material used in the making of the lens and how much it can filter UV light.

