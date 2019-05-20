WeWork Opens Its New Coworking Space In Emeryville

One of the leading coworking space provider WeWork has opened its latest shared space at Emeryville Towers Complex. Earlier owned by Regus, WeWork took over this space for opening their own coworking space. And this marks WeWork’s expansion in the East Bay area, which they had strategised from quite a while.

This new coworking space is equipped with all the amenities and facilities that you might expect. Also, they have leased four floors at this location. So it is up and ready to serve its members with a coworking experience worth getting addicted to.

A Sneak Peek into the New Shared Space:

The opening of new office space which was previously in shared occupancy with Regus has marked a remarkable milestone for WeWork. This not only signifies as the success of a good expansion strategy but also hints towards increasing popularity among coworkers. The WeWork organisation does justice to the trust shown by providing excellent amenities and flexible leasings. Further, they have an onsite gym, wellness rooms for naps and meditation along with parking and free coffee.

Moreover, at the Emeryville location, you can enjoy the waterfront views while working. The ease of access to the location acts as an added advantage. This place is at close proximity to major highways and stores. Further, there is a Ford go bike station nearby for you to enjoy your cycling. The membership prices range from $370 per month for hot desks to $1410 per month for a private office. Two other locations of WeWork Oakland are also a close distance from here.

WeWork was first established in 2010 as office space for entrepreneurs armed with dreams and ideas. Also, currently they provide services across 260 locations in 32 countries. Its steady growth and popularity make it a coworker’s favourite around the world. So if you are thinking about a WeWork in Berkeley while being in Emeryville, there’s no need to go that far. WeWork Emeryville deserves to be on the top of your list. Further, If you book yourself a seat before July 1st you can get a 50% discount at this coworking space.

