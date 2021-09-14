What are the Job Roles and Responsibilities of an OPSC OAS Officer?

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) recruits the candidates for Odisha Administrative Services (OAS), which is one of the most prestigious profiles to work for in the society of Odisha. The candidates need to crack the Odisha Public Service Commission to become an OAS Officer, conducted by the OPSC. This year the OPSC OAS Officer 2021 exam is scheduled for 27th August 2021. In this article, we will look at various aspects such as Post-List, Rank-Wise List, Salary, and Career Growth of an OAS Officer.

Odisha Administrative Services Post List

After clearing the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, the candidates get absorbed by the Odisha Public Service Commission under the following cadres:

Odisha Administrative Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) with Rs 56,100 in level-12 Cell-1 in the pay matrix. Odisha Police Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) with Rs 56,100 in level-12 Cell-1 in the pay matrix. Odisha Finance Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) with Rs 56,100 in level-12 Cell-1 in the pay matrix. Odisha Cooperative Service, Group-B (Junior Branch) with a starting salary of Rs 44,900 in level-10 Cell-1 in the pay matrix. Odisha Revenue Service, Group-B (Junior Branch) with a starting salary of Rs 44,900 in level-10 Cell-1 in the pay matrix. Odisha Taxation & Accounts Service, Group-B (Junior Branch) with a starting salary of Rs 44,900 in level-10 Cell-1 in the pay matrix.

Odisha Administrative Services Officer Career Growth Plan

Level 1: OAS-Group A & B – Junior Branch

The candidates selected from the Odisha Civil Services Examination get the following job profiles at Junior Level in local and district administration.

Prominent profiles of the candidates at Junior Branch include BDO, Tahasildar, Executive Officer at NAC/ Municipality, Dy. Collector, Dy. District Election Officer, District Sub-Registrar, Administrative Officer & Dy. Director (Revenue), Land Acquisition Officer, and others in various parts of Odisha.

Level 2: OAS-Group A & B – Senior Branch

Further, after spending considerable time at Junior Level and with performance to commensurate with; they are promoted to Senior Branch. OAS Officers need to spend at least five years at Junior Branch to be eligible for Senior Branch.

The prominent profile of the candidates at Senior Branch include Sub-Collector, Additional Sub-Collector, Dy. Secretary to Government, RTO, Private Secretary to Minister (Unclassified).

Level 3: OAS-Super-time Scale

These are special posts, and the candidates suitable for them; need to spend at least ten years at Senior Branch to become eligible.

Prominent Profiles for the candidates who get selected to the Super-time Scale are Joint Secretary to CM/Governor, Special Secretary (State Election Commission), PS to Ministers, Director (Housing), Joint Commissioner (GAA, Transport, and Board of Revenue & Excise)

Level 4: OAS-Group A & B – Superior Administrative Grade

Superior Administrative Grade is given on a seniority basis, and the candidates can be selected for the following profiles.

Prominent Profiles for the candidates selected for Superior Administrative Grade are Collector & DM, Commissioner (Municipal Corporation), Additional Secretary to the Government, Secretary (State Election Commission), and Director (Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, ROTI, Technical Education & Training), Administrator (Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri).

Level 5: OAS-Special Secretary

Eminent Personalities get the opportunities to become part of these profiles, and these are higher cadre posts.

Prominent Profiles under this category are Special Secretary (Unspecified, OPSC), Director (Handicrafts & Cotton Industries, Municipal Administration), Ex-Officio Special Secretary to the Government (under GA & PG Department).

