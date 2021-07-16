What Is HDFC Good Food Trail

As a diehard food lover, are you ready for some amazing discount offers at restaurants? Here were are not talking about the regular discounts extended by everyone out there in the industry.

HDFC Bank Good Food Trail Programme

India’s leading private sector bank HDFC has tied up with Dineout, the restaurant table booking platform to launch a never-before discount offer. With (Good Food Trail Programme), HDFC restaurant offers these discounts exclusively for 1.4 million HDFC Bank Credit Cardholders.

Features of the Programme

In addition to the regular Dineout offers and discounts, now you are eligible up to 15% extra savings.

On the food bill, get a discount of up to 50%.

To avail of this offer all you have to do is to pay your bill with an HDFC credit card on Dineout Pay.

By being a member of the program, now get complimentary access to India’s ultimate dining club, i.e. Dineout Passport.

What is Dineout Passport?

It’s a premium dining membership program provided by Dineout with some incredible features.

An assured 25% off at more than 2000 restaurants spread across 20 Indian cities. The list includes restaurant chain outlets and over 500 5-star hotel restaurants.

At more than 200 top restaurants, get access to 1+1 on Buffet offer.

10% extra Promo Cash.

It’s zero convenience fee on bills paid using Dineout Pay.

Get access to premium events.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should I make a reservation to use the Dineout Passport?

Not required. Just walk into a Dineout passport partner restaurant and redeem your offer at the time of bill payment.

Can I club Dineout passport benefits with other offers?

No. The current rules do not permit clubbing of other offers (including other Dineout offers or in-house restaurant offers) with Dineout Passport offers at partner restaurants.

Is Dineout Passport membership valid on all the days of a year?

Except on some important public holidays and other exceptions, the membership is valid on all other days. Some exceptions are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day & Valentine’s Day. Special events, theme nights, buffets, or brunches are excluded from the offer – unless specified by the restaurant.

