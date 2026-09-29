What is Term Insurance? Benefits, Features and How It Works

Insurance is a financial agreement that offers protection against specific risks and helps manage financial uncertainties. A life insurance plan offers financial assistance to the family members in case of the policyholder’s death, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Term insurance is a type of life insurance that offers life coverage for a specified tenure.

Now that we understand what is insurance, let us understand term insurance in more detail. Term Insurance is a kind of life insurance policy that offers a death benefit to the nominees upon the demise of the policyholder, subject to applicable terms and conditions. It is a cost-effective insurance plan that can offer financial assistance to the dependent family members.

How Does Term Insurance Work?

A term plan provides financial protection to the policyholder’s family members for a specified tenure in exchange for regular premium payments. The policyholder chooses the desired sum assured and policy tenure depending on the financial requirements. The payment towards the premium is made according to the decided payment frequency.

In case the policyholder dies during the policy tenure, the insurance company pays the death benefit to their nominees, subject to applicable terms and conditions. This amount will help the family members manage their financial responsibilities, such as routine expenses, outstanding loans and other long-term financial needs.

In case the policyholder survives the policy tenure, this plan terminates without any maturity benefit, unless the plan has a specific provision for the same. Hence, a term plan provides financial protection to the policyholder’s dependents during the chosen policy tenure.

Features of Term Insurance Plan

A term insurance plan offers several features to provide financial protection to the dependents of a policyholder. Some of the key features include:

Life Coverage for a Fixed Tenure

A term plan offers life insurance coverage for the tenure chosen by the policyholder.

Death Benefit

In case the policyholder dies during the policy tenure, a death benefit would be received by their nominees, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Affordable Premium

This plan offers high coverage at an affordable premium in comparison to other life insurance plans.

Flexible Policy Options

The policyholder may get an option to choose the sum assured, policy tenure, and premium payment frequency depending on the plan and insurance company. A Term Insurance Calculator can help in estimating the premium based on the chosen coverage and other details.

Optional Riders

This plan allows policyholders to enhance their plan at some additional cost, such as accidental riders, critical illness riders, etc., subject to the applicable terms and conditions of the plan.

Tax Benefits

Premium paid towards the eligible term plan and benefits received may qualify for tax benefits, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Benefits of Term Insurance Plan

A term plan helps provide financial stability to the policyholder’s family members in case of sudden demise. Some of the main benefits include:

Financial Protection

The death benefit received by the nominees will help them manage their financial needs in case the policyholder dies during the policy tenure.

Helps Manage Financial Liabilities

The family members can use the death benefit to secure their future and meet routine expenses, such as debts, outstanding loans, and other financial obligations, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Peace of Mind

Having adequate term insurance coverage can help reduce financial uncertainty and provide dependents with greater confidence to manage their future expenses.

Helps to achieve financial goals

The death benefit received helps dependents to remain focused towards achieving their future financial objectives, such as a child’s marriage, education, or any other long-term financial requirements, in case of the sudden demise of the policyholder.

Factors Affecting the Term Insurance Premium

The premium may vary from one policyholder to another depending on several factors. Understanding these factors becomes essential to assess the coverage required and the premium to be paid. Some of the factors affecting the term insurance premium are:

Age of the individual

The higher the age, the higher the premium would be because the risk involved for older individuals is also higher.

Gender

The gender of the individual may be considered while determining the premium amount. The premium amount may vary depending on the underwriting criteria of the insurance company.

Lifestyle habits

Lifestyle-related habits such as drinking alcohol, smoking, and pre-existing medical conditions, if any, may affect the premium amount depending on the underwriting assessment of the insurance company.

Tenure of the policy

Premiums for longer policy tenures may be higher than those for shorter tenures, as the insurer provides coverage for a longer period.

Policy coverage

Term plans with higher sums assured are expected to attract higher premiums, and vice versa.

Riders added to the Policy.

Additional riders chosen with a term plan may increase the overall premium, depending on the type and coverage of the rider.

Conclusion

A term insurance plan can provide financial protection to the family members of the policyholder in case the insured dies during the policy tenure. When you buy a term insurance plan, it is important to choose an optimal coverage amount that is sufficient to fulfil all your family’s financial needs. While choosing a plan, consider certain factors, such as affordability of premium, future financial needs, policy tenure, and coverage required. This can help you choose coverage that aligns with your financial needs.

FAQs

Is it allowed to increase the term insurance coverage later?

It all depends on the plan and insurance company whether the term plan coverage can be increased or not. Some of the plans offer to enhance the coverage amount at certain stages or through additional features, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

What happens if I stop paying my term plan premiums?

In case of any failure to pay the premium amount within the applicable grace period, the policy may lapse depending on the applicable terms and conditions. The outcomes may vary depending on the plan and payment status; hence, it becomes essential to check the terms and conditions well in advance.

How to ascertain the coverage amount?

The coverage required depends on certain factors, such as existing liabilities, future income, future financial objectives, financial dependents, and any other income source. The required coverage and premium amount can be estimated using a term plan calculator depending on the details provided.

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