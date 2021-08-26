What Is The Best Game To Play In A Casino?

Upon arriving at the ‘Games’ menu of a casino, you will probably be stupefied by the incredible range of options offered. Having fifty unique games is considered ‘low’ by the standards of both physical and online casinos.

Physical casinos can have up to one or two hundred different games. Winstar, the biggest one in the world, has nearly eight thousand. Beyond this, it simply becomes a matter of not having enough space Online casinos can go up to two or three thousand unique titles, as they are not constrained by little things like space.

At this point, you might ask, “What is the best game to play?” After all, there’s no other way to choose from so many different options.

Answering the question

The simple answer is, there is no one best game. There are half a dozen different types of casino games: video slots, table games, live dealers, speciality titles, lotteries and even sports betting if it is integrated into the casino.

Therefore, the best game to play will simply depend on the player’s preferences. That said, there are several different types of gameplay that we can focus on!

Quick and Easy Betting – Slots

Slots are extremely quick and easy to play. They are best suited for people who aren’t devoting their full attention span to the game. After all, Slots require next to no thinking at all. The only thing the player has to decide is how much money to wager on the next spin. Then they press a button and the reels spin.

Slots are universally popular, no doubt about it. There will be hundreds of slots at both physical and online betting sites. If you play online at Nordicasino, be sure to check out some of the best video slots like Starburst, Mega Moolah or Gonzo’s Quest.

Strategic Gameplay

Players who want something a little more engaging can try out Poker. Most casinos offer a variety of different types of poker, including but not limited to Texas Hold’em, Casino Hold’em, Three Card Stud, Caribbean Stud, etc. Each variant of poker has slightly altered rules but retains the core gameplay of competing directly against opponents to win.

Generally, Poker is a game that requires nerves and wit, and a little amount of practice. It is one of the few games one can go professional, making it a top choice for competitive players.

Playing for the Payout

Some players prefer to focus more on profit over fun. For them, the best option would be a game with a high RTP. The RTP determines how much of your original you will have leftover. The higher the value, the easier it is to get lucky and make a profit.

Roulette and Baccarat both have very high RTPs depending on the variant and bet – above 98.6%. However, the crown goes to Blackjack, which has an RTP of 99.6% when played by an expert. Indeed, this is what makes Blackjack one of the most popular high roller games as well.

