What is the general test in CUET? How to prepare for that?

For students who wish to enrol in undergraduate programmes at any of India’s Central Universities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Common University Entrance Test UG (CUET UG). Candidates must be familiar with the full syllabus and the CUET UG 2022 exam format in order to adequately prepare for this exam.

The NTA (National Testing Agency), which oversees both undergraduate and graduate programmes at India’s top Central Universities, will administer the exam. According to the results of the CUET 2022 exam administered by NTA, 54 Central Universities will be accepting applications for undergraduate admission.

The CUET UG question paper will be divided into four sections in accordance with the CUET 2022 entrance exam format. Two subject-specific examinations, a general test and a required language test will all be on the CUET 2022 question paper. Section 1 comprises two segments, 1A and 1B, which include language tests. Section 2 involves domain-specific subjects, while section 3 is the general test.

Candidates have the option to select their preferred language for Section 1A, which is offered in 13 languages. English, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Odia, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu are the available languages. The optional Section 1B is for students who wish to choose a language other than those included in Section 1A. The languages available include French, Arabic, German, and others.

Although the first two sections are doable, the general test can be challenging. This section tests the candidate’s general awareness and knowledge of current events. The chances of being unfamiliar with questions in this test portion are high as they stem from any newspaper articles. Hence, students need to do the right planning and follow smart techniques to successfully pass the general test section of the CUET 2022. Let’s get to know more thorough details of the general test and the preparation techniques for cracking the qualifying score.

How to prepare for the General test?

The general test section exam runs for a one-hour duration with 75 questions. Candidates have to attend at least 60 questions out of 75 questions. Although the General Test is not needed for admission to all courses, it is recommended if you want to enrol in at least 60% of the courses. The question papers for the subjects that make up the remaining 40% of the courses will include questions on general awareness topics.

For instance, if you want to get admission to BSc. With Chemistry Honours at a central university, it is mandatory for you to select any language from section one and domain-specific subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Maths, etc., from section two. You might not require a General Test, but the domain-specific subjects will include questions from General Awareness.

The general test would give MCQ-based questions. The questions would be based on general knowledge, current affairs, numerical ability, general mental ability, quantitative reasoning, data interpretation, logical and analytical reasoning, etc. Here are some tips and tricks on attending to maximum questions in the General Test correctly.

Questions from general awareness will cover topics such as geography, legal studies, history, polity, etc. Hence, a candidate should earn knowledge on general awareness of India and its various features. Make sure to have knowledge of current affairs and various significant events undergone nationally and internationally in past years and recently. Questions may come from constitutional amendments, new laws passed in Parliament, etc.

Solve 40 to 50 questions each day to gradually cover each topic from CUET mock test questions . Work on analysing mistakes while solving mathematical and reasoning questions and get clear of the concepts. Keep note of the mistakes and errors to revise them frequently to master the concepts.

It’s best to improve calculation speed to answer questions and study formulas and equations to solve quantitative reasoning questions faster and more effectively. Memorise the basic percentage and simplification formulae, multiplication tables, BODMAS rule, etc.

The logical and analytical questions from the categorisation, verbal reasoning, analogy, logical Venn diagrams, mathematical operations, time and ranking sequence test, seating arrangements, letter and symbol series, number, and insert the missing character section are essential to keep practising until you get the hang of it.

Students must identify the incorrect answers if getting the right response is challenging. First, select the incorrect answers from the list of options and eliminate them to arrive at the one to give the right answer.

Candidates could prepare by consulting yearbooks, magazines, and newspaper articles. Online portals and websites are also reliable sources of information. Questions from occasions that occur at least a month before the question paper is set may be anticipated in the General Test section of CUET 2022.

