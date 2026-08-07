What Used Car Buyers Should Know about NCB, Policy Transfer and Claims

Buying a used car involves more than checking its condition, service record and registration papers. Insurance details deserve the same attention because ownership changes can affect policy validity, claim handling and renewal decisions.

A buyer must understand who keeps the no-claim bonus, how the policy is transferred and what earlier claims may reveal about the vehicle.

Reviewing these points carefully before taking delivery helps prevent paperwork gaps and supports a smoother transition into responsible ownership from the first day.

NCB Doesn’t Transfer with the Used Car

A no-claim bonus rewards the policyholder for claim-free policy years, so it does not automatically pass to the person buying the vehicle. The buyer must arrange car insurance in their own name, and the NCB offered will depend on their individual claim history. The seller can retain the accumulated NCB for use on another eligible vehicle.

Ask the seller whether any NCB was applied to the existing policy.

Ensure the transferred policy reflects the buyer’s correct entitlement rather than the seller’s accumulated benefit at the next renewal stage.

Insurance Policy Transfer Is Mandatory

Once ownership changes, the insurance records must also be updated in the buyer’s name. This creates a clear link between the registered owner, the insured person and the vehicle. Although third party car insurance is legally required for road use, buyers should also confirm whether their own damage cover and add-ons remain suitable.

Inform the insurer immediately after completing the sale process.

Request a revised policy schedule showing the buyer’s name, address and updated ownership details, with entries recorded clearly and accurately.

Previous Claims Can Affect Your Insurance

Earlier claims do not become the buyer’s personal claim record, yet they may still reveal useful information about the car. Repeated repairs, major accident damage or replaced parts can influence vehicle inspection, underwriting and the cover offered, depending on the insurer’s assessment.

Ask for claim details and supporting repair invoices before purchase.

Check whether major work was completed at a reliable workshop and whether the repaired areas remain sound, safe and suitable for regular road use in the years ahead.

Don’t Miss the Policy Transfer Deadline

Policy transfer should not be left until the next renewal. Under Indian motor insurance rules, the buyer must approach the insurer within the prescribed period after the vehicle transfer and request the necessary endorsement. Delays may complicate own-damage claims and create avoidable questions about insurable interest.

Start the transfer process as soon as the sale documents are signed.

Keep acknowledgement emails, receipts and application copies until the revised policy is issued correctly in the new owner’s name without delay.

Keep the Right Documents Ready

Insurers generally need documents that confirm the sale, vehicle identity and buyer’s personal details. Requirements can vary, so checking the insurer’s list beforehand saves repeated follow-ups. Clear copies also reduce the chance of mismatched information across the registration certificate and policy.

Keep the existing policy, transfer forms, registration documents and sale proof available.

Provide identity, address and vehicle inspection documents whenever requested under the insurer’s applicable process and underwriting guidelines for completing the ownership change smoothly and without confusion.

Decide between Policy Transfer and a New Policy

Transferring the remaining policy term may be practical when the existing cover is active and suitable. A new policy may make more sense when the buyer wants different protection, revised add-ons or an updated insured declared value. The right choice depends on policy terms and vehicle condition.

Review deductibles, add-ons, exclusions and the remaining policy period carefully.

Ask the insurer whether inspection, cancellation or fresh underwriting is needed before choosing the option that suits the car’s condition and your needs.

Avoid Driving before the Policy Is Transferred

Taking immediate possession can feel exciting, but driving before insurance records are properly updated may create unnecessary complications. The vehicle must have valid statutory cover, and the buyer should be able to show that the transfer request has been made. Waiting for clear documentation is the safer approach.

Confirm the policy status before using the car on public roads.

Carry valid registration, insurance and driving documents once the ownership and policy records are aligned correctly for everyday travel after purchase.

Check the Car’s Insurance History before Buying

Insurance history can reveal information that a visual inspection may miss. It may show earlier claims, policy breaks, incorrect ownership details or pending endorsements. Buyers should review this history alongside service and repair records rather than treating the current policy document as enough.

Match the registration number, chassis details and owner’s name across documents.

Ask about past claims, claim-free declarations and unresolved policy issues before paying the final amount or accepting the vehicle from the seller with greater confidence.

Conclusion

A used car purchase becomes easier to manage when insurance checks happen before the keys change hands. Remember that NCB belongs to the eligible policyholder, not the vehicle, while the insurance policy needs timely updating after ownership transfer.

Previous claims should be reviewed for what they indicate about repairs and vehicle condition. Keep documents organised, confirm the appropriate cover and avoid driving with mismatched records.

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