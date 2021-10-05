Diwali is just around the corner! There are festivities to attend and parties to host. When you’re crafting gorgeous rangolis and decorating the entire house with lights, you want to look gorgeous for yourself and of course the Insta feed. You wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to dress up in festive attire.

Whether you’re hosting an intimate Diwali dinner, going to a friend’s house for a card party, or having to attend a puja. Looking for some real fashion inspo? Take your cues from some of our festive fashion picks that might be the look you can try this Diwali.

1. Sarees with some Bright Hues

The six-yard ensemble, an indisputable festive favourite, deserves the top place in your Diwali outfit looks. Diwali calls for bright hues and some desi saree vibes. If you don’t mind dipping your toe in sequins, go for an elevated style that will make you the star of the show.

A brocade sari is likely to win you over if you appreciate contemporary attire in vibrant colours. Ruffles sarees are also in trend so you can pick colours like red, orange, pink, or turquoise. You can go old school and wear a Bandhani or Banarasi saree from your mom’s wardrobe and give it a trendy twist.

2. Kurta Sets for Men

A Nehru jacket, and a kurta and pyjama set, for the gentlemen, will offer a sophisticated touch, or if you like the tried and tested, there’s no turning back from a kurta and pyjama set.

Whichever Diwali Outfit Inspiration you have in your mind, you are sure to find the best Fashion picks at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale or any other Diwali sales.

3. Kurta & Palazzo suits the comfiest combo

Although the social norm suggests, we dress up for the occasion, you don’t have to go to the trouble of buying the heaviest of outfits. Moreover, 2021 is the year of smaller gatherings and relaxed occasions with a small group of individuals.

Simple silhouettes like patterned cotton palazzo pants and Anarkali Kurtis will work best for candid family moments and informal meetups. You can go for some minimal Zari work or mirror details. Get creative and work out little details in your favour with a designer dupatta. Above all, stick to comfort to enjoy the festival to its peak!

4. Blended styles

What about a chic twist on the classics? Experiment with jacket suits, saree-style dresses, and tiered sarees if you’re willing to try something new in your closet. Those looking to swap the embellished ensembles with something lighter can turn to kurta with denim or a shirt with a skirt for the ultimate inspiration. For those who like exclusivity, there are lots of options.

5. Lehengas

There are so many different types of lehengas, to add a little over-the-top festive vibe to your outfit. You can choose a flowing skirt with a chic blouse and a net dupatta, or even a crop top with a skirt if you want a more basic appearance.

When worn, they are very beautiful. Crop tops and skirts are very popular, and they look great with oxidized earrings, a quirky necklace, and Morris. You can get Lehengas at very affordable prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Sale, along with a wide variety.

6. Chikankari Kurtas

Chikankari Kurtas have always had a special place during the festive season. Chikankari is a piece of art that every woman and man should own in the shape of a traditional garment. It is far more elegant than the basic kurtas. Not only does this make you look good, but it also makes you feel great.

It has a beauty and elegance that other ethnic clothing especially for men lacks, and also it is the ideal alternative if you’re afraid to try new things but yet want to look great. Finally, wear them to your Diwali celebration, women can try a lower bun with gajra and men can try a trendy brooch to give it a personal touch.

7. Face Masks, Jhumkhas, Mojris & more

Diwali is an excellent opportunity to flaunt your precious stones and metallic splendour. However, safety comes first. The most recent trend is a face mask. Designer bows, chains, and stones are now available on masks.

Go beyond the usual golden and Kundan sets try a couple of pairs of statement earrings and Bohemian rings. Embroidered Mojaris and chappals, as well as printed mules with eye-catching lettering, are must-haves.

These are some of the most versatile and creative looks to have a trendy Diwali with your friends and family, whether it’s a Diwali house celebration with your family or an office party with your coworkers. Prep your outfit with these must-haves and get ready to enjoy every minute of the light festival!

