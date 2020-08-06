What’s The Secret to Winning A Progressive Jackpot Slot?

The Indian online gambling industry is witnessing a boom. Many players are entering the Indian market seeing the potential for growth. Mattias Bergehed founder of ENV Media, talked about the rise in searches for transactional keywords related to the casino games on Google in one of the articles on the Hindustan Times.

People are increasingly betting their money on progressive jackpots in order to cash out a big win. But before we talk about the secrets of winning a progressive jackpot, let’s first understand what they are.

What are the progressive jackpots?

Well, progressive jackpots are jackpots wherein the winning amount increases each time the game is played, but the jackpot is not won. So,for the sake of an example, consider that the jackpot initially pays out Rs X, so with each passing game a certain per cent on that initial amount will keep on increasing. You actually stand to win more money with each passing game. It is sure to keep you on your toes and leave you with sweet money whenever you win.

The secret to winning progressive jackpots:

Picking the right jackpot

The first and primary requirement to win big is to pick the right jackpot. Make sure you play with a reputed online casino website and choose a progressive jackpot with a high minimum payout amount. Checking out the minimum payout amount is essential to understand the potential of the game. Also, compare the wager to payout ratio. You can check out sites like sevenjackpots.com where they inform you about the best jackpots to play and about the best casino apps in India to play on.

Determine the volatility of the slot machine or the jackpot

The volatility of the game determines the risk associated with the game when you play with real money. It defines how you will win the jackpot.

There are low volatility slots: These slots offer high odds of winning the jackpot. That is the frequency of winning the jackpot is high, but at the same time, the prize money they offer is comparatively low.

The next is high volatility slots: The odds of hitting the jackpot in high volatility slots or jackpots are low. That is the frequency of hitting the jackpot low but to compensate the prize money offered is very high. This makes high volatility slots a lucrative option to invest.

It depends upon you, do you want to opt for low but quick wins? Or do you want to take the leap of faith and strike for a big win?

Don’t get too carried away

Only play with a legitimate and legal online casino. Illegal casinos may offer rewarding bonuses and free spins to lure you in, but you are only fooling yourself if you play in one. Only gamble with online casinos that have proper authorization.

Check out their fair play policy and make sure they have an RNG certificate. RNG stands for a random number generator, and this ensures that the outcome is truly random and that online casinos are not practising a foul play.

Keep your budget in mind

Players often make the mistake of going above and beyond the budget in the greed of “one last spin”. It might be tempting, but if you develop a tendency of crossing your budget, then chances are you will soon start to resent the experience. Playing jackpots is as much about enjoying the process and the thrill as it is about winning the jackpot. Set a budget that is feasible for you and stick to it. This way, you will be able to enjoy the experience for a long time and strike a win without putting a hole in your pocket.

Branch out and try different gambling options

While progressive jackpots are your ticket to live your dream life, it may take a little bit of time and patience to hit it right.

How about in a meanwhile you try out different gambling games and discover what works the best for you. There are so many card games to pick from, some that may require you to strategize and calculate you move, while others can purely test your luck.

If you are a sports fanatic, you can also give sports betting a try. Websites like 10Cric Sports offers legal gambling options on the vast number of sports games like cricket, baseball, basketball, football, hockey and many more. They also have an option of live sports betting, adding more adventure to the experience.

Conclusion

Follow these tips, and you too can stand a chance to win big. Play with a safe online casino, be patient and remember to enjoy the experience.

