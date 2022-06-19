When is the best moment to start promoting your Instagram profile?

Nice results if the promo campaign that people organize on Instagram depends a lot on the moment of its start. If you’re the person who’s willing to make their page more popular than it is now, you should know when to start, what to do and what important things you should keep in mind while doing that. Safety and efficiency are also playing a big role, and today we will be talking about them and about the best moment that you can choose to start off on this platform.

So normally people start searching for the paid promotion in two situations: a) they have just created their profile on Instagram b) they have hit a plateau in their development and now they need some help to move on. Both these cases can be solved by using a chance to buy Instagram followers, and the earlier you realize it, the better. However, if in the second case you can simply go and buy whatever (well, not exactly whatever, but we will talk about it later) number of subscribers, in the first case you need to make several steps before turning to the paid promo for help. If you are a newcomer and you have an almost empty profile, it is not the time to start purchasing any paid promo packages. First you need to make sure that things are ready for it: and by things we mean a filled in feed of your page, memorable username and nicely organized highlights that would tell people all they need to know about you. This is applicable to people who want to find their loyal audience to just share their life interests with them, and to the business pages as well.

Only after that you can start thinking about using the opportunity to buy real Instagram followers – and even now you cannot just jump into the process, you need to make sure that you’re doing the right thing. And the right thing is buying only real ones, avoiding the websites that offer bot and fake subs for Insta accounts. Why are those bad? IG algorithms are getting smarter day by day, and these can clearly see now if the page has lots of suspicious activity on it. Moreover, they react to it – such profiles can get into shadow ban, and its content won’t ever be shown to real people as the recommended one. Social media nets have a very strict policy against bots today, and that’s understandable – such pages make users’ time online less pleasant and people tend to come on rarer.

So, now you know what you need to do and what steps you have to take beforehand. Talk to the manager of the website that’s going to sell you subscribers, read the reviews from the previous buyers and make your conclusions before you give anyone your money. And remember, that key step to success is not buying paid subs. This is only a support to your own efforts – people won’t stay on your page just because you’ve gained tons of new subscribers. They will stay for quality content, attention from the creator of the page and interesting interactions. You have to keep your people engaged in your profile’s life, you need to come up with new activities daily and if this will become your daily duty that’s not hard to do, you’re going to have no problems with keeping people permanently bound to your profile on IG.

Don’t hesitate to use the paid promo options, but make it look natural to those people who already are following you – that’s also super important. Any paid promotion should look natural and should consist of several stages: buying followers should be added up with the purchase of thumbs up and stories views, for example, as it will give you the more balanced and developed look of the profile at the end of the promo campaign. Make sure you’re safe and don’t give away any personal data – if the website you’re willing to buy from is asking for something too personal, look for another resource to take followers from. And if you don’t have time for research, just use the links that we have given you in this article – it will totally seal the deal.

Comments