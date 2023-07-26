When Should You Go for a Second-Hand Bike

Bikes are one of the most favoured choices of travel in India. These vehicles are cost-effective and easy to manoeuvre through the crowded streets of the country. Due to its affordability, every household in the nation looks to own a bike.

However, buying a new bike is not always an option as it comes with its own host of hassles like borrowing additional money if you do not own sufficient.

To avoid it all you may be considering buying a second-hand vehicle instead but is it the right choice? Multiple questions come to mind like can you trust the dealer? Will it invite mechanical repair costs in the future, which will make you spend more than you spent? Taking a second hand bike loan will ensure that there is not much stress on finances.

It can be a difficult choice when selecting between purchasing a brand-new bike or going for a second-hand two-wheeler. Both have their own set of pros and cons. To help you make the decision, here are some pointers to keep in mind.

1. Why Do You Want to Purchase the Bike?

The purpose for wanting to own a bike varies from one person to another. Hence, it is crucial to understand the reason for the purchase prior to settling on the kind of bike to buy. If you are looking to own your dream bike and have saved up tremendously over the years to do so, you can consider buying a new bike. Also, if your preferred choice is a bike equipped with the latest features and systems, buying a vehicle which is several years old may not be a good idea.



On the other hand, if you look to make your daily commute more efficient and comfortable, getting a second-hand bike is a great option. Especially if you have a tight budget and look to save daily transportation expenses, purchasing a second-hand bike can be a cost-effective route. However, it is important that you keep the maintenance costs in mind, which is likely to be more for an older vehicle.

You can get your desired bike at a price way lower than that of a brand-new one. In most cases, you do not need to take a loan to buy a second-hand bike. Furthermore, you can also negotiate the price of the vehicle you buy when getting it in a second-hand deal. This makes it easier for you to save up a lot of money and get a ride to fulfil your requirements.

2. Are You a Newbie or a Pro Rider?

Your driving skills also play a major role in your decision. If you are still learning how to ride a bike and need more practice, getting a second-hand bike can be a good option. You can use it to improve your capabilities and then after gaining sufficient experience, buy your own first-hand dream bike.

For someone who has been riding for a long period of time and likes to go on long drives and expeditions, buying a new bike would be more favourable. For a pro rider, having a bike which performs well on all parameters is a huge criterion for purchase. A second-hand bike may not be able to deliver on such expectations.

3. How Long Do You Intend to Use It?

If you have limited finances and are looking for a short-term solution for your travel, a second-hand bike is a boon. With age, the value and hardware of a bike slowly depreciate. Eventually, you are met with the problem of breakdowns and repair costs.

Therefore, it is essential to be sure of the number of years you look to use the vehicle. If it is just temporary for a couple of years, a second-hand vehicle would work just fine. However, if you are planning on keeping it for the long term, a new bike might be a better choice.

4. What is the Bike’s Condition?

In case you are offered a bike which is not too old and has not been used much, you should consider getting it. This can help you save costs on multiple levels right from purchase to maintenance. As the bike is in almost perfect condition, you won’t have to worry about extra repair costs or bike history.

You may come across such deals more easily than you imagine. People looking to settle abroad generally tend to offer their comparatively new vehicles for cheap. You can further get its condition checked by authorised mechanics and then invest in such a bike. Do not pass such an opportunity and either, utilise your savings, or purchase the second-hand bike with a loan.



What Should You Be Wary Of When Buying a Second-Hand Bike?



There are many sellers out there from whom you can purchase a bike. It is essential that you inspect the automobile on sale very carefully before buying. Here are some points to keep in mind when buying a second-hand bike:

Research and Compare – When making a major purchase like buying your very own bike, it is important to view all available offers before making a purchase. Undertake a systematic approach to your bike hunt by first selecting the type of bike you would like to buy. It can be a commuter bike, street bike, sports bike, or any other. Following this, set a budget to further narrow down your search. After this, look at the various offers available in the specific category and compare them before selecting one. You can also use the bike loan EMI calculator to check the EMI amount.



Condition of the Bike – Check the bike thoroughly for any damage before the purchase. It is advisable to get an authorised mechanic to examine the vehicle on your behalf to get an accurate report on its condition.



Bike History – It is important to be aware of the bike’s maintenance history and other repairs. Ensure that the parts, if and when damaged, were repaired/replaced at authorised service centres only. This assures you of the bike’s quality.



Insurance – When purchasing a second-hand bike, check if the insurance policy can be transferred. If so, ask the owner to hand over the policy. However, if this is not the case, evaluate various insurance plans and purchase one which suits your requirements the best.



Ownership documents – Ensure that the owner hands over all the bike-related documents to you without fail. Make sure that the bike’s PUC and ownership papers are included in the bundle.

Price – Perhaps one of the reasons you are choosing to purchase a second-hand bike is that you cannot afford a brand-new one. You can purchase a second-hand bike via a loan or with your savings, whatever route suits your finances the most. Hence, ensure that you get the vehicle you need at an affordable rate by negotiating.

Now that we have covered the basics of buying a second-hand bike, it is now time to make the final decision.

If a brand-new bike is your choice, try looking at various financing options. You can consider borrowing money and using a bike loan EMI calculator to compute your instalments if you do not have enough money for your purchase. On the other hand, you can simply save up and then try again a few years later.

Meanwhile, if an old bike fulfils your requirement, make sure to follow the short checklist we discussed above to get a bike at favourable terms. To finance this purchase your savings should be enough. If not, you can always buy a second-hand bike with a loan.

Whether to purchase a new bike or a second-hand vehicle, the choice is completely up to you. Consider the aforementioned factors and buy a bike that suits your needs.

