Which Card Games Are Popular In Both Pakistan & India?

Card Games have turned out to be very popular in the subcontinent countries, especially in Pakistan and India. Card games have become a part of the culture in India and Pakistan and these games are widely played in both countries on many occasions such as reunions, get-togethers, wedding ceremonies, birthday parties, etc. Even in smaller get-togethers, card games have become a way of keeping boredom away and keeping the conversation going.

You would find people in both countries to play card games whenever they are together since they consider card games very essential and through card games, they can socialize with each other and keep the boredom away. There are numerous variants of card games that are popular but let’s have a look at some of the most famous card games in India and Pakistan:

Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is a game that is popular in the subcontinent for quite some time. The game is relatively easy and simple to play yet the game is so fun to play. The game involves placing a card in the middle and one of the players predicting on which side a number similar to the middle card will land. Andar means inside and Bahar means outside. If the player guesses the right side and the card lands on that side then the player wins the game bringing the game to an end. The game is very simple to play and anyone can learn to play this game in an instant.

Bluff

Bluff or Cheat is another popular game in India and Pakistan. As the name suggests, the game is played by bluffing. The preferable number of players in the game are 4-6 players but more or less will also do the job. One of the players will put down a certain number of cards upside down in the middle and say out loud how many numbers he has placed in the middle. The cards should be of the same rank, e.g 3 cards of 10, 2 cards of 5, 4 cards of the queen, etc.

The player can either say the truth about the cards that he is placing down or lie about it. The opponents will choose whether the player is bluffing or not. If someone objects that a player is bluffing then the cards are inspected. If the player is not bluffing then the objector has to pick up the cards and the same player gets to play again while if the player is found bluffing then the player has to pick those cards and the objectors get the turn. Card games of all kinds are very fun to play, whether it is single-player games such as Solitaire or Multiplayer games such as Bluff.

Donkey

Donkey is another popular interesting game that is played with a standard deck of 52 cards among 3-7 players. At the start of the game, 4 cards are dealt with every player and the goal of the game is to have 4 cards of the same suit. The first player who gets all the 4 cards of the same drops his cards on the table and touches his nose.

All the other players follow the same suit and the player who is left at the end loses and becomes a donkey. The game is very easy to play and fun, especially when played among friends. Another very fun game is Spider Solitaire that is although single-player but very fun to play.

Black Queen

Black Queen is a card game that is played between 3 and 6 players using a standard deck of 52 cards. The objective of the game is to avoid getting the Black Queen cards as it would end your game. When a player gets the Black Queen card then he is kicked out from the game and other players continue their game. The game continues until there is one player left standing who isn’t eliminated from the game and he wins the game.

These are some of the games that are very popular in the subcontinent, especially in Pakistan and India. There are other games such as Teen Do Panch, Saat-Aath, etc. These games have become an important part of people’s lives in these countries and they just love to play these card games.

