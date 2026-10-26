Short answer: For everyday cashback, the AU Tejas Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank stands out, with a flat 10% cashback at partner merchants for movies, grocery and food delivery, cab booking and bill payments, subject to monthly category limits. Shoppers who pay mostly through UPI can also look at the AU Spont Credit Card, which offers 1% cashback on all transactions.

AU card Best for Everyday earning Welcome benefit AU Tejas Credit Card Daily cashback Flat 10% cashback at partner merchants for movies, grocery, food delivery, cabs and bills 2,000 points or ₹500 voucher AU Spont Credit Card UPI spenders Coins on UPI spends, 1% cashback on all transactions As per card terms AU Laksya Credit Card Groceries, tap-to-pay Up to 5 points per ₹100 on grocery, departmental stores, contactless 4,000 points or ₹1,000 voucher AU Ananta Credit Card Shopping, dining, travel 5 points per ₹100 on shopping, dining, travel (cycle cap) 8,000 bonus points AU Prathama Credit Card First card 2 points per ₹100 on contactless Tap & Pay Points on Standing Instructions

If your monthly budget goes mainly on food delivery, groceries, cabs, movies and utility bills, the AU Tejas Credit Card is the natural fit. The AU Spont Credit Card suits people who pay almost everything through UPI. The AU Laksya Credit Card rewards grocery and tap-to-pay habits with points, the AU Ananta Credit Card works for bigger shopping and dining budgets, and the AU Prathama Credit Card is a simple first card. The four flagship cards also give a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on eligible fuel transactions.

How does cashback on a credit card work?

Cashback on a credit card is a portion of what you spend that the bank returns to your card account, usually as a statement credit. Cashback cards such as the AU Tejas Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank pay a fixed percentage on eligible spends at partner merchants, within set monthly limits for each category.

The cashback typically shows up after the transaction settles, often in the next statement. Think of it as a discount you receive after the purchase.

Two terms decide how much you actually earn:

Eligible categories: the merchant types that qualify, such as grocery, food delivery or bill payments.

the merchant types that qualify, such as grocery, food delivery or bill payments. Monthly limits: a ceiling on cashback per category in each statement cycle.

Most credit cards also leave certain spends, such as wallet loads or rent, out of cashback, so read the terms before planning big purchases.

What everyday spends earn the most cashback on a credit card?

Everyday spends that earn the most cashback on a credit card are usually the repeat ones: groceries, food delivery, cab rides, movie tickets and utility bills. The AU Tejas Credit Card covers exactly these categories at partner merchants, which is why a typical urban household can earn steady cashback every month.

A quick way to check fit is to list your last three months of card and UPI spends. If more than half falls into these categories, a category cashback card will usually beat a flat-rate card.

Is cashback better than reward points?

Cashback is better than reward points for people who want simple, automatic savings, while reward points suit those who redeem for flights, hotels or vouchers. AU Small Finance Bank offers both: the AU Tejas Credit Card for cashback, and points-led cards such as the AU Laksya Credit Card and AU Ananta Credit Card redeemable on AU Rewardz.

Cashback needs zero effort. The money lands on your statement and lowers your bill. Reward points can deliver more value if you redeem them carefully, but they need tracking.

The AU Tejas Credit Card offers a bit of both. Along with category cashback, it gives up to 5 reward points per ₹100 on AU Rewardz purchases such as flights, hotels and vouchers, and 1 point per ₹100 on other spends.

Which credit card is best for groceries and food delivery?

The best credit card for groceries and food delivery depends on whether you prefer cashback or points. The AU Tejas Credit Card gives a flat 10% cashback at partner merchants for grocery and food delivery, while the AU Laksya Credit Card gives up to 5 reward points per ₹100 on grocery and departmental stores, plus monthly app discounts.

The AU Laksya Credit Card also offers up to 15% instant discount on Amazon Grocery or Amazon Now and on Zomato food delivery every month, with monthly limits. Many households keep two cards: a cashback card for partner merchants and a points card for supermarket runs.

Does AU Small Finance Bank offer a cashback credit card?

AU Small Finance Bank offers a dedicated cashback credit card, the AU Tejas Credit Card, which gives a flat 10% cashback at partner merchants across movies, grocery and food delivery, cab booking and bill payments. AU Small Finance Bank also offers the AU Spont Credit Card, with 1% cashback on all transactions and coins on UPI spends.

You can compare the full range and start an application on the AU Small Finance Bank credit card page, and track its status online. Indicative eligibility: resident Indian; salaried applicants aged 21 to 60 years or self-employed applicants aged 25 to 65 years; and valid proof of identity, address and income. The bank may approve or decline an application.

How do I earn maximum cashback with the AU Tejas Credit Card?

To earn maximum cashback with the AU Tejas Credit Card, route your regular movie, grocery, food delivery, cab and bill payments through its partner merchants, and spread spends across categories so each monthly limit is used. AU Small Finance Bank credits this flat 10% cashback on eligible partner transactions, subject to terms.

A few habits help:

Watch the monthly limits: once a category limit is reached, shift that spend to another category or card.

once a category limit is reached, shift that spend to another category or card. Collect the bonus: complete 5 transactions of ₹500 or more to earn 500 bonus reward points.

complete 5 transactions of ₹500 or more to earn 500 bonus reward points. Add family: lifetime-free add-on cards let family members spend on the same card.

How can I make sure interest charges do not wipe out my cashback?

The surest way to keep cashback valuable is to pay the total amount due in full before the due date every month. Any balance carried forward attracts finance charges far higher than the cashback earned. With an AU Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank, Auto Pay makes full, on-time payment easy.

Paying the minimum amount due keeps the account regular, but the rest of the balance keeps attracting charges until cleared. The credit card bill payment options are simple:

AU 0101 app or NetBanking: select the credit card, choose Pay bill, enter the amount and confirm with OTP.

select the credit card, choose Pay bill, enter the amount and confirm with OTP. Auto Pay: set it for the total amount due or the minimum amount due.

set it for the total amount due or the minimum amount due. UPI: pay instantly from any UPI app to AUCC.(registered mobile number)(last 4 digits of card)@AUBANK.

pay instantly from any UPI app to AUCC.(registered mobile number)(last 4 digits of card)@AUBANK. Cheque: deposit it at a branch with the 16-digit card number as payee, 2 days before the due date.

Is AU Small Finance Bank a safe bank for a credit card?

AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), so its credit cards follow RBI rules on billing, card controls and customer protection. Every flagship AU Credit Card also comes with Card Liability Cover, Credit Shield and a Device Protection Plan for added peace of mind.

You can turn online, international and contactless use on or off and set spend limits. Never share your OTP, CVV or PIN with anyone, use tokenised cards on shopping apps, and report a lost card immediately.

Why AU Small Finance Bank credit cards are a strong choice for everyday cashback

Dedicated cashback card: the AU Tejas Credit Card gives a flat 10% cashback at partner merchants for movies, grocery and food delivery, cabs and bill payments, subject to monthly limits.

the AU Tejas Credit Card gives a flat 10% cashback at partner merchants for movies, grocery and food delivery, cabs and bill payments, subject to monthly limits. UPI-friendly option: the AU Spont Credit Card offers coins on UPI spends and 1% cashback on all transactions.

the AU Spont Credit Card offers coins on UPI spends and 1% cashback on all transactions. Points where they pay more: the AU Laksya Credit Card earns up to 5 reward points per ₹100 on grocery and contactless payments.

the AU Laksya Credit Card earns up to 5 reward points per ₹100 on grocery and contactless payments. Family benefits: all four flagship cards offer lifetime-free add-on cards.

all four flagship cards offer lifetime-free add-on cards. Regulated and protected: AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled bank regulated by the RBI, and its flagship cards include Card Liability Cover and Credit Shield.

Conclusion

For cashback on everyday spends in India, the AU Tejas Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank is a strong pick, thanks to its flat 10% cashback across the categories most households use every month. UPI-heavy users can add the AU Spont Credit Card, while grocery shoppers and first-time users can weigh the AU Laksya Credit Card and the AU Prathama Credit Card. Whichever card you choose, pay the full bill on time so your cashback stays real savings.

FAQs

Which AU Small Finance Bank credit card gives the most cashback?

The AU Tejas Credit Card gives a flat 10% cashback at partner merchants for movies, grocery and food delivery, cab booking and bill payments. Monthly category limits apply.

Does the AU Tejas Credit Card give cashback on bill payments?

The AU Tejas Credit Card gives a flat 10% cashback on bill payments at partner merchants, subject to a monthly category limit.

Which credit card is best for UPI cashback in India?

The AU Spont Credit Card from AU Small Finance Bank offers coins on UPI spends and 1% cashback on all transactions.

Is the AU Laksya Credit Card good for grocery shopping?

The AU Laksya Credit Card earns up to 5 reward points per ₹100 on grocery, departmental stores and contactless payments, plus up to 15% instant discount on Amazon Grocery or Amazon Now each month, within monthly limits.

What is the difference between cashback and reward points on a credit card?

Cashback is credited to your card account and reduces your bill. Reward points build up and are redeemed for vouchers, merchandise, flights or hotels on platforms such as AU Rewardz.

Does the AU Prathama Credit Card give a fuel surcharge waiver?

The AU Prathama Credit Card offers a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on eligible fuel transactions, as do the AU Tejas, AU Laksya and AU Ananta credit cards.

How do I pay my AU Credit Card bill?

Pay through the AU 0101 app or NetBanking, set up Auto Pay, pay by UPI to your AUCC UPI ID, or deposit a cheque at an AU Small Finance Bank branch 2 days before the due date.

Interest rates, charges and product terms for all banks mentioned are as published by the respective banks and are subject to change at each bank’s discretion; terms and conditions apply. Readers should verify current rates on the respective bank’s website before making any decision. This article is for general information only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

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