Which is a Better Career Option IBPS PO or Clerk?

Jobs in the banking sector, especially if it is a government-run, then it is considered as the most reputable one. There are many reputable banks, including the SBI, which calls for the application to fill the vacancies of PO and clerk. IBPS PO is the most reputable one, and to get the job in this position, the candidate needs to appear for the entrance exam, along with the interview session.

Similarly, to get the IBPS clerk job, the candidate needs to appear for the exam and interview session. The primary difference between the two is the eligibility criteria. Let us compare the difference between IBPS PO and clerk position.

Difference between IBPS PO and clerk:

The primary difference between the two is the hierarchy, salary and job profile. PO is considered superior to the clerk and has more responsibility than the latter. However, both enjoy good salary along with the grade pay, which keeps on increasing with experience and job role.

If you crack the clerical exam, you will be getting a good post along with other promotional benefits.

Conducting Bodies of Bank PO and Clerk

SBI and IBPS conduct both PO and clerk exams. Every year, thousands of applicants apply for both these exams, but only a few are selected. When it comes to eligibility criteria, there are minor ones, which every candidate should know. Moreover, there are minor differences in exam pattern, syllabus and marks. Therefore, you do not have to prepare differently for both. Your one-tie preparation for both can work. This will also ease down the pressure during the exam.

Eligibility Criteria for Bank PO and Clerk

Eligibility criteria for both bank PO and clerk do not have much difference. The age criteria for PO is 20- 30 yrs., and for the clerk is 20-28 yrs. There are no restrictions in the number of attempts in PO, also for the clerk exam.

Syllabus for PO and clerk exam

Both PO and clerk have prelims and primary tests, which candidates need to appear to get qualified for the interview session. In PO exam, the syllabus includes English, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative aptitude. Similarly, for the clerk exam, the syllabus consists of English language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. This is for the prelim exams.

For the mains exam, in PO the syllabus includes- Banking Awareness, English Language, Data Analysis & Interpretation and Computer Aptitude. In clerk exam- candidate needs to appear for the General and Financial Awareness, General English, Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude.

Selection Process

The selection process for PO and clerks is quite similar. However, the only difference between the two is the extra interview conducted in PO. In a clerical position, the last stage of selection is the local language proficiency test.

The first stage is the prelims exam for both clerk and PO.

The qualified ones in prelims will be able to appear for the mains. Once they pass out from the main exam, they will be given the interview call on the specific date.

The interview selection is important, and is the final stage. Once the candidate is selected, he/she will be given all the instruction and salary description. During the interview, the employee will check the knowledge, appearance and communication skill.

Salary of IBPS PO and clerk

The pay scale of IBPS PO is Rs 23,700- Rs 42, 000/ pm. There are perks like DA, Travel allowance, HRA and special allowance.

The pay scale is between Rs 13075/- Rs 31540/-

The career graph of the bank PO and clerk entirely depends on the functional ability and experience. As the position of the clerk and PO increases, the role of the candidate also increases. However, managing the financial status, handling customers and stakeholders of the bank are the common work included in the responsibility.

The first promotion of the bank PO happens after 2 yrs., but in the case of a clerk, the promotion may take time to happen. Similarly, the starting package of the PO is relatively high compared to the clerk.

Conclusion–

The job of IBPS PO and clerk is secured one and offers profitable career growth if handled responsibilities wisely.

