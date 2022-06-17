Which Online Casino Gives Maximum Bonus? A brief guide

Since online casinos in India were completely banned about a decade ago, with the advent of legalized establishments, people there have become increasingly interested in gambling for real money. Despite the great popularity, not all portals deserve the user’s trust, and the large population and its interest significantly complicate the work of experts to detect unscrupulous offices.

In this matter, important aspects for casino players aren’t only the range of games, deposit and withdrawal conditions but also bonus programs. When choosing a platform, always pay attention to the administration’s attitude towards the players — high-quality portals reward loyal customers constantly. We’ve made the top online casinos in India with the most profitable loyalty program and bonuses offered. Let’s find out which online casino gives maximum bonus!

Genesis Casino

Genesis online casino offers fans of gambling entertainment on the Internet to try out numerous games of different genres and brands, take part in the bonus program with profitable bonus codes and loyalty promotions, compete for huge jackpots and take advantage of other opportunities available to the portal’s players.

The most popular and beneficial for the user is the invitation package, which offers the following conditions for activating deposit bonuses:

Deposit 100% — bonus up to one hundred dollars and three hundred free spins. Deposit 50% — bonus up to three hundred dollars. Deposit 25% — bonus up to three hundred dollars.

Regular customers also participate in other promotions:

weekly bonuses are awarded on certain days;

prize draws are arranged on different conditions;

high rollers have access to special offers.

The loyalty program implies additional privileges, including personal bonuses, points for bets, and so on.

Gaming Club Casino

This is one of the oldest gambling sites operating since the mid-nineties. The customers are attracted by licensed games of famous brands, large jackpots, interesting bonuses, and other profitable services.

Among the bonuses, newcomers and regular customers highlight these beneficial promotions:

The initial deposit bonus — up to $200. With the second replenishment, beginners are entitled to bonus money of up to one hundred and fifty dollars. For regular players, there are reload bonuses, weekly and monthly incentives, and other promotions based on the loyalty program.

It’s worth remembering that in any online casino that gives bonus programs, there is a wagering requirement. In most card and table games, as well as video poker, 8% or 2% of bets are credited to the wager.

Bet365 Casino

This Internet portal is one of the most famous and popular resources offering all kinds of entertainment. These include a sports betting company, a poker room, a bingo hall, and the online casino itself.

The Bet365 incentive promotion system covers customers who prefer all gambling entertainment and consists of the following privileges:

An invitation package for new users. It includes three bonuses that are credited to the initial deposits. The total amount of bonus credits can reach $440. Weekly free spins are offered to customers on special terms. Cashback is available for regular players. Reload bonuses.

The list of offers from this platform is constantly changing and more and more new and interesting programs for users appear on the site!

Comments