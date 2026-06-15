Which Website is Best for Checking Traffic Challans Online?

The official eChallan Parivahan portal at echallan.parivahan.gov.in is the most reliable website for checking traffic challans online, as it uses the same database that traffic police and courts rely on. Your state’s traffic challan website works just as well, and a few third-party websites let you check traffic challans online by vehicle number more quickly.

What Websites Can You Use to Check Traffic Challans Online?

Three kinds of websites let you check challan online. Pick the website that fits where your challan was issued and how quickly you want an answer. Each one reads the same official data, so the choice is mostly about convenience and coverage.

The central official portal: eChallan Parivahan (echallan.parivahan.gov.in). This website works for most states and reads the database that traffic police and courts use.

eChallan Parivahan (echallan.parivahan.gov.in). This website works for most states and reads the database that traffic police and courts use. Your state’s official website: Maharashtra and Karnataka run their own traffic-police pages. These websites show challans issued inside that state.

Maharashtra and Karnataka run their own traffic-police pages. These websites show challans issued inside that state. Third-party websites:Sites and digital-first insurers such as ACKO let you check by vehicle number in one go.

How Do You Check a Traffic Challan on the Parivahan Website?

A traffic challan check online on the Parivahan website takes a few minutes. Follow these steps:

Open echallan.parivahan.gov.in and select Check Challan Status. Enter your vehicle number, challan number, or driving licence number. Type the captcha shown on the screen. Click Get Details to see any pending or paid challans. If a fine is due, pay it through the secure gateway using UPI, net banking, or a card.

This one website works across states because it is part of the government’s One Nation One Challan system, which links the traffic police, RTOs, and virtual courts.

What Do Third-Party Websites Add for Checking Traffic Challans?

Third-party websites mainly add convenience to a traffic challan check online, not different data. These websites pull from the same official challan records. They let you check by vehicle number in one step, and many send a reminder when a new challan appears.

A few things to keep in mind:

Third-party websites make checking faster, but the payment is finally recorded by the government system, so confirm the status on the official portal afterwards.

Some websites cover only certain states or cities.

ACKO’s app and website, for example, let you check by vehicle number. The same page also explains how to confirm the result on the Parivahan portal, and the whole process stays online.

How Do You Avoid Fake Traffic Challan Websites and Scams?

Fake traffic challan websites are common, so confirm the website address before you pay anything. A real website ends in gov.in or is your state’s official traffic-police site, and it never asks for a password or PIN.

Warning: The official website never asks for your password or PIN by SMS. Do not pay a “traffic fine” through a link sent to your phone.

If you get a text claiming you owe a fine, ignore the link and open the official website yourself. To report a fraud, call the cyber-crime helpline on 1930 or use the official cyber-crime portal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you check a traffic challan with just the vehicle number?

Yes. On most websites, you can enter only your vehicle registration number to see pending fines. The Parivahan portal also accepts a challan number or driving licence number if you have one.

How long does a challan take to show up online?

It usually takes a few hours to a few days. Camera-based fines often appear sooner, while manually issued ones can take longer, so look again after a few days if you expect one.

Can you check a traffic challan with the violation photo?

Often, yes. Many state portals and apps display the camera image or photo of the violation next to the fine, which helps you confirm the challan is genuinely yours before paying.

What if a challan still shows pending after you paid?

Wait a couple of days, as government records can take time to update. If it still shows pending, keep your payment receipt and raise a complaint through the same website you paid on.

Is it safe to pay a traffic challan online?

Yes, when you use an official government website or a trusted platform. Confirm the web address, look for a secure payment gateway, and never share a one-time password with anyone over a call.

Key Takeaways

The official eChallan Parivahan portal is the most reliable website for checking traffic challans online, as it uses the same central database as the traffic police and courts.

Your state’s own traffic challan website works equally well for challans issued in that state.

Third-party websites offer convenience, such as vehicle number lookups and reminders, but the payment is ultimately recorded in the government system.

Confirm the website address and never pay through an SMS link so you do not land on a fake traffic challan website.

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