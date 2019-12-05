Why Are Online Casinos Better Than Local Ones?

Since the move online the casino industry has been steadily booming. By adapting to the smartphone mania casino sites have ensured their operation for the next few years. The industry seems to keep up with the current tech trends and this is one of the reasons why they will continue to increase in popularity. Despite this new land-based casinos are opened every day and the luxurious ones won’t likely close down anytime soon. The only advantages these brick-and-mortar casinos have when compared to their online counterparts are the instant payouts and the glamour. India isn’t short of online casinos but why are they so popular there?

Why Are More and More Casinos Popping up in India?

The thing about gaming in India is that it isn’t exactly legal. According to the country’s Constitution states are free to make their laws regarding gaming but most states have chosen to respect the Act which prohibits gaming. That’s why Sikkim and Goa are the only places in India where players can play casino games legally. Online gaming is tolerable which is why so many Indian players have chosen this alternative. It’s precisely because of this reason why more and more casino with real money betting is popping up in India. Besides their technical legality, other things make them so popular.

The Choice of Games

Land-based casinos have a fixed number of games whereas casino sites have a myriad of games on offer. Game developers made sure that the classic casino games got refurbished and reinvented which is why one casino site offers more than one version of poker, blackjack or roulette. Traditional Indian games went through this process as well. Slot games from movies and TV shows were inspired and each site has over a hundred of them. The number of games isn’t the only thing why they’re better. The games have better graphics quality too.

More Chances to Earn Prizes

An online casino’s promotions and bonuses are its bread and butter. No huge audience would follow if it didn’t have loads of bonuses on offer. They attract the attention of many players and give them the chance to earn many prizes or get their money back. The sites also feature loyalty programs that give out prizes just for being loyal to a site. Certain promotions allow players to play games for free without risking their money. Before applying for any no deposit or welcome bonuses make sure to read the online casino rules.

Constant Availability and Better Customer Service

Both land-based and online casinos are available 24/7 but offline ones are run by people and people make mistakes. Casino sites utilize AI to help out customers in need and the great thing about it is that it doesn’t need to rest. Online casinos let people play their favorite games from the comfort of their homes so they don’t need to wear anything special for visiting a local casino. All in all, online casinos have more to offer than land-based ones which is why they will be more popular in the future.

Comments