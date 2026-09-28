Why Forest Arrow Became the Game Everyone Wants to Copy

One round of Forest Arrow can hold 100 arrows. Not one spin. Not one tap. One hundred separate shots, all resolved in the time it takes a slot machine to finish a single animation. That number sounds like a mistake to anyone raised on reels, and it’s probably the quickest way to understand why this game broke out of the pack.

The studio behind it, InOut Games, only opened in 2024. Two years later the company says more than 3 million players touch its catalog every month.

Operators noticed early. BetFury list the Forest Arrow game next to crash and mines titles instead of burying it in the slots section, which tells you how the format gets classified inside the industry. That placement matters more than it sounds. Slots compete with thousands of other slots for a thumbnail click, while the instant-win shelf is still thin enough that a decent title gets seen. InOut worked out that the shelf space was the real prize, and built products to fit it.

A Studio Almost Nobody Had Heard Of in 2023

InOut’s first hit wasn’t the archery game at all. It was Chicken Road, a pick-and-step arcade title where a hen crosses a trapped path and every safe step raises the multiplier. That game took the Slot of the Year award at the 2025 G Gate Awards and got named in crash-game categories at other industry events the same year.

Forest Arrow followed in April 2025. Same design logic, different skin.

What the studio figured out with Chicken Road, and then reused, was that players respond to a character and a clear cause-and-effect loop far more than they respond to a number curve climbing up a chart. A chicken can die. An arrow can miss. Both feel like something happened to you, rather than something happened near you. Crash games had been running on abstract graphs since around 2014, and the format was starting to feel stale to the exact audience that made it popular.

What Actually Happens in a Round

You set your stake. You pick a difficulty level. Then you aim at a wooden target board sitting in a forest clearing, split into multiplier zones, and fire.

The arrow lands, the payout resolves, and the round is over. No free spins. No layered bonus wheel. No cascading symbols waiting to pay out three screens later.

Detail Forest Arrow Developer InOut Games Release April 2025 Format Instant-win / arcade shooter hybrid Arrows per round 1 to 100 Difficulty modes Three Top multiplier zone Around x1000 Listed RTP 96.5% to 97%, depending on the operator’s listing Build HTML5, desktop and mobile

That RTP spread is worth a second look. Different casino pages list different figures for the same title, which usually means either an operator-configurable RTP setting or sloppy copy-pasting between affiliate pages. Players who care about the math should check the number inside the game’s own info panel rather than trusting a review site’s headline.

The Volley Is the Hook

Firing one arrow is fine. Firing 100 at once is what people record and post.

The volley mode turns a single decision into a wall of simultaneous hits, and the visual payoff is out of proportion to the underlying maths. It’s the same trick a fruit machine uses when it rattles coins into a metal tray instead of just updating a balance. Nothing changes about the expected value. Everything changes about how the win feels.

Difficulty Settings Do Real Work

Three modes, and they aren’t cosmetic. Harder settings shrink the scoring zones and stretch the multipliers, which shifts the whole shape of the session.

Spend an evening in the demo and a pattern shows up fast. On the easy setting, a full 100-arrow volley tends to fill up with small hits that leave you roughly where you started, give or take. Push to the hardest mode and most volleys come back near zero, then one lands where it counts. Players who like grinding pick the first. Players chasing a clip pick the second. Giving both groups a home in the same game is a cheap way to double your audience, and surprisingly few studios bother.

So Why Is Everyone Copying It?

Because the format is easy to imitate and hard to protect. A target with multiplier zones isn’t patentable. Neither is a chicken crossing a road.

The mechanic can be rebuilt in HTML5 by a small team in weeks, which means the barrier between “this game is earning” and “we have one too” is measured in development sprints, not years. Compare that to a licensed slot with branded IP, a bespoke soundtrack, and a certification cycle attached to every math model revision. Instant-win titles skip most of that overhead. And the traffic is already searching for the genre by name, so a clone doesn’t even need marketing spend to catch spillover.

Then there’s the darker version of copying.

Clones, Fake Apps, and “Predictor” Software

This is where the story gets messy. Alongside legitimate competitors building their own archery and shooting titles, a whole layer of fake builds circulates as direct APK downloads and lookalike domains. They run closed algorithms with no verification tools, display invented multipliers, and refuse withdrawals. Some ship credential harvesters alongside the game. The same thing happened to Chicken Road on a larger scale, to the point where most complaints about that title online turn out to describe a copy rather than the InOut product.

There’s also a cottage industry of “predictor” apps and signal groups selling software that claims to forecast arrow outcomes. It doesn’t work. It can’t work, because the outcome is generated server-side and sold to you after the fact.

A short checklist separates the real thing from the rest:

InOut Games credited as the provider somewhere on the page

A licence number in the operator’s footer that you can verify on the regulator’s own site, such as the UK Gambling Commission register rather than a logo image

register rather than a logo image Working demo mode with no registration wall

Functional provably fair tools: seed hash, verification page, bet history

A logo is not a licence. Copied badges cost nothing to fake.

What the Imitators Keep Getting Wrong

Most clones nail the visuals and miss the pacing. Rounds take half a second too long to resolve, the aiming feels mushy on touchscreens, and the difficulty modes exist as labels rather than as genuinely different math.

The other common miss is transparency. InOut publishes RTP figures right on its portfolio page, 98% for Chicken Road, lower numbers for the newer titles, no hiding. In a segment where plenty of products quietly sit in the low 90s, printing the number is a competitive weapon rather than a compliance chore. Copycats tend to skip it, which is usually a sign of what’s underneath.

Here’s the odd part. The closest ancestor of Forest Arrow isn’t a casino product at all. It’s the fairground shooting gallery, where a stall owner priced targets by size and paid out in stuffed toys. Same psychology, same skill illusion, same payout table. The arcade worked this out a century before anyone certified an RNG.

The arms race is already running. InOut’s own Penalty Unlimited pushes its hard-mode ceiling past x13,000,000, a number that exists purely to be screenshotted, and rivals will chase it. Anyone playing along should set a deposit limit first and check BeGambleAware if the sessions start running longer than planned.

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