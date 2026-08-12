Why Pre-Authorisation Approval May Change At Final Billing

Pre-authorisation is based on the treatment plan, estimated hospital stay and expected cost shared at admission. Final billing is assessed after treatment ends and complete records are available. For this reason, the amount approved earlier may increase, decrease or remain partly pending. The following are the main reasons why final authorisation may differ.

1. The Final Bill Is Different from the Estimate

The hospital initially sends an estimated cost for the planned treatment. A patient with medical insurance in India may receive approval based on this estimate. The final bill may be higher or lower because it reflects the services actually used. Changes in medicines, tests, room charges or procedures can alter the total. The insurer reviews the final bill before confirming the payable claim.

2. The Treatment Plan Changes during Admission

A doctor may change the planned procedure after reviewing test results or the patient’s condition. Additional treatment, a different surgical method or another specialist’s opinion may become necessary. The hospital usually sends an enhancement request. The insurer checks whether the revised treatment is medically supported and payable under the policy before changing the approved amount.

3. The Hospital Stay Becomes Longer or Shorter

The expected duration of hospitalisation may not match the actual stay. A patient may need extra observation, further treatment or earlier discharge. This can change room rent, nursing charges, doctor fees and medicine expenses. The insurer reviews whether medical records support the final stay and then recalculates the admissible amount.

4. Additional Tests or Medicines Are Added

New investigations, medicines or medical supplies may be required after admission. These items may not appear in the original estimate. The final authorisation can change once the insurer receives prescriptions, test reports and related bills. Expenses without sufficient supporting records may remain pending until the hospital provides clarification.

5. The Available Sum Insured Has Changed

The policy may have enough cover at the beginning of the period, but another claim may already have used part of the sum insured. The insurer then checks the available balance. If the remaining cover is lower than the hospital bill, the approval may be reduced.

6. Policy Limits Apply at Final Assessment

The initial approval may not reflect every policy condition in detail. During final assessment, the insurer may apply room eligibility, co-payment, deductible, treatment limits or other applicable terms. These conditions can reduce the admissible amount even when the hospital bill is higher. The final decision depends on the policy wording and schedule.

7. Shared Family Coverage Has Been Used

Under family floater health insurance, several insured members generally share one sum insured. If another family member has already made a claim, the available balance may be lower than before. This can affect final authorisation, especially when another claim has been processed during the same policy period.

8. The Hospital Package Has Changed

A hospital may initially quote a treatment package that includes selected services. During admission, the package may change because of a different procedure, room category or additional medical requirement. The insurer compares the final package with the earlier estimate and agreed terms. Any difference can affect the amount approved at discharge.

9. Some Charges Need Further Clarification

The final bill may contain entries that are unclear, repeated or not properly supported. The insurer may ask for an itemised bill, implant invoice, operation note, discharge summary or doctor’s explanation. Until the required information is received, part of the amount may remain pending or may not be included in final approval.

10. Deposits or Discounts Are Adjusted Later

The hospital may have collected an advance payment or applied a discount after the initial approval. These adjustments can change the final payable amount. The insurer reviews the settled bill rather than the earlier estimate. Policyholders should check that deposits, refunds and discounts are correctly reflected before making the remaining payment.

Final Thoughts

The amount approved at the pre-authorisation stage is only an initial assessment based on expected treatment and estimated expenses. Once the hospital submits the final bill and complete medical records, the insurer reviews the actual treatment received and applies the relevant policy terms. Any difference should be checked carefully before discharge so that the policyholder understands the final approval and the amount, if any, that must be paid directly.

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