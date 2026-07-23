When shopping for a new WiFi router, one of the first things that many buyers would notice is the wide range of WiFi routers available. Some routers are available at affordable prices, while others from premium brands can cost several times more. At first glance, an affordable and premium router may appear to perform the same basic function, but deep down, premium WiFi routers come with advanced technologies, superior hardware, enhanced security, and features designed to deliver better performance under demanding conditions.

Premium router manufacturers invest more in the research and development of their products and build their products using high-quality equipment, along with providing longer software support, leading to better performance, greater reliability, and a longer lifespan, which is why brands like ZTE are considered by consumers worldwide. Below, we have explained why premium WiFi router brands cost more and what buyers receive in return that justifies their higher investment.

Higher-Quality Hardware

One of the biggest returns that buyers receive by investing in premium WiFi routers is higher-quality internal hardware. This is probably the biggest difference between a budget and a premium router. Premium routers are equipped with faster multi-core processors, larger amounts of RAM, and more advanced networking chipsets, which allow routers to process significantly more network traffic without slowing down.

With better internal hardware, a router can perform multiple tasks simultaneously, handle multiple connections without a dip in performance, and offer faster speeds, lower latency, and improved stability. By paying a higher price tag, users get better performance in return, which is particularly important in homes or businesses with multiple users.

Better Wireless Coverage and Performance

Premium router brands like Huawei invest heavily in improving the wireless performance of their routers. Instead of simply increasing the transmission power, these brands use advanced antenna designs, optimized radio technology, and intelligent signal processing to deliver stronger and more consistent wireless coverage.

In a premium router, you get features like beamforming technology, tri-band transmission, better interface management, advanced wireless amplifiers, and multiple high-performance antennas, which help to reduce dead zones and improve effective wireless range throughout larger homes or offices.

Support for the Latest WiFi Technologies

When it comes to support for the latest WiFi technologies, premium router brands are usually among the first to ensure that their routers support new wireless standards. In premium routers, you will find support for WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7. The support for these standards means that your router will perform much better than other devices.

The benefits of these technologies include lower latency, better performance with multiple connected devices simultaneously, improved network efficiency, and reduced congestion. By paying a premium price, users are getting multiple benefits of modern networking advancements.

Outstanding Performance for Multiple Devices

If a user has multiple devices in his/her household, buying a premium WiFi router makes sense. When you have dozens of devices connected simultaneously, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, etc., relying on a budget router does not make sense, as budget routers begin slowing down as more devices connect to the network.

With a premium router, you needn’t worry about your router underperforming when multiple devices are connected because premium routers use technologies such as MU-MIMO and OFDMA to communicate efficiently with multiple devices at once. For busy workplaces and households, this capability alone to use multiple devices without a significant performance drop can justify the higher price.

Stronger Security Features

Cybersecurity is one of those things that no user can compromise on these days. Since cyberattacks are on the rise, it makes sense to choose an option that offers stronger security features. Premium router brands typically offer stronger and more advanced built-in security features than their budget counterparts, including WPA3 encryption, automatic firmware updates, built-in firewalls, malware detection, intrusion prevention, VPN support, and device monitoring.

All of these security features ensure that your router, network, and all the connected devices stay protected against cybersecurity threats for many years after the purchase.

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