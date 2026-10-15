Why traders and businesses park idle cash in overnight funds

Cash does not always need a long-term investment plan. A trader may have money sitting unused after closing a position. A business may receive a customer payment today but need the money for a supplier payment next week. Until then, the money is simply sitting idle.

Overnight funds are one option for such short-term surplus. They invest in securities that mature in one day, making them suitable for investors who want to park money for a short period without taking equity-market exposure.

What is an Overnight Fund?

An overnight fund is a type of debt mutual fund that invests in securities with a maturity of one day. As these securities mature, the fund manager generally reinvests the money in new overnight securities. Because the maturity is so short, these funds have relatively low interest-rate risk compared with longer-duration debt funds.

However, an overnight fund is still a mutual fund investment. Returns are not guaranteed, and investors should consider credit, liquidity, tax and other applicable risks.

Why do traders use overnight funds?

Traders do not always need all their capital in the market. For example, a trader may exit a position on Monday and wait for another opportunity later in the week. The money is available, but there may be no reason to immediately put it into another stock.

An overnight fund can be considered for such temporary surplus. The short maturity is one of its key features. The investment is made in securities which mature within one day,instead of investing in long-term debt securities. Exit loads generally do not exist in overnight funds, though redemptions must still be processed according to the fund’s timelines.

Investors can also utilise the mutual fund app to invest, monitor their investments, and make redemption requests online. Certainly, an overnight fund is not a substitute for a trading account. It is just another way of handling money between trading sessions.

Why do businesses park surplus cash?

Businesses also have periods when cash comes in before it needs to go out. Consider a company that receives ₹20 lakh from a customer but has a ₹15 lakh supplier payment due five days later. The money is available, but only temporarily.

The business may not want to put those funds into a long-term investment because the money already has a job to do. This is where overnight funds can be considered for short-term cash management.

They may be relevant when:

A payment is due soon: Money kept aside for suppliers, salaries or taxes may remain unused for a few days.

There is temporary surplus: Customer receipts may sometimes be higher than immediate expenses.

Working capital needs change: Businesses may have surplus cash at one point and need it again shortly after.

The focus here is not on chasing high returns. It is about keeping the investment period aligned with when the money will actually be needed.

What should you check before investing?

Prior to investing in an overnight fund, consider the following points:

Fund portfolio: See where the fund invests and what securities it holds.

Expense ratio: Check the costs charged by the fund.

Applicable taxes: Be aware of the applicable taxes on the returns earned through the fund.

Redemption process: Check how long it may take to receive your money.

Liquidity requirements: Make sure that you set aside enough money to meet your immediate requirements.

Investment risk: Remember that an overnight fund is still a mutual fund and does not guarantee returns.

Conclusion

For traders and companies, idle money is usually only temporary. Money can be required tomorrow, next week, or after making payments. Short-term investment in overnight money gives a quick solution to this surplus money. Before making investments, think about your cash requirements, liquidity, risks, tax considerations and how soon you will have to liquidate your investment.

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