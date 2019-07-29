Why You Need Regular Interaction To Keep Your Social Media Profile Growing

In the world of social media, it is important to interact with other users. If you want your profile to be among the best and brightest, you need to have a legion of followers who are regularly viewing, liking and commenting on your content. This is not an easy thing to achieve but there are plenty of ways that it can be done. In this article, we will look at some of them and we hope that it will help inspire you to try some of them as you look to unlock the potential for success that social media offers.

What is an interaction?

Quite simply, interaction refers to the engagement your social media profile receives from other social media users; anytime someone watches a video or looks at a photo you have uploaded; anytime your content receives alike; anytime someone adds a comment to one of your posts. All of these examples are interaction. Interaction is important for social media profiles as it helps them grow and become more visible. By being more visible, your page and its contents will appear higher up on the lists for search results. This makes it easier for people to discover your content if it happens to be related to something they are interested in.

How can you make sure you get it?

Depending on the importance you yourself place on interaction, there are several ways to look at this question. If you are looking at it from a wider perspective, you need to consider the question in terms of what the social network you use offers as a whole. For example, users of different social networks engage with content in different ways. When looking at a comparison of the different engagement rates for users of the three big social networks (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), the statistics show that Instagram users are more likely to engage with content. The average engagement rate per post is 1.60%. This towers above the engagement rate for Facebook (0.09%) and Twitter (0.049%). Even when joined together, the combined engagement rate is not even a tenth of Instagram’s one. In this context, Instagram is the social network to focus on if you want more interaction in general.

Hashtags are key

On the other hand, it is also important to consider how you may go about getting more interaction through your own activity. Hashtags are a useful tool as they can attract attention to particular posts by giving users an idea of what the content is about. By using hashtags, the post containing them is also categorized and people who search for this hashtag are more likely to discover your post and, in turn, your page. Additionally, it is recommended that you use eleven hashtags per post. This means that you can have a mixture of general hashtags which give an idea of what the post is about while also being able to add ones which refer to the specific content of your post.

Running competitions as a quick way to boost your interaction

Another successful idea that can be used is running a competition with the strict instructions that only social media users who like the original post, comment under it or follow the page will be considered for the prize. Using the comment approach is one way to create more interaction as you can ask for specific answers to be given in the comment section and see how other people respond to these answers with likes or additional comments. While interaction-based competitions are incredibly effective, they only work for the duration of the competition.

What other ways are there to go about it?

If you are struggling to find the motivation to put in a large amount of work that is required then there is always another option that you can fall back on. While it is not a popular one among the social media purists, it is nonetheless proving to be a hit with numerous social media users. This option involves visiting any one of a number of websites which offer social media features for sale, with insta4likes being just one example. Upon looking at them, you can see that there are a whole host of options that may suit your needs. It is possible to pay for other social media users to view your uploads, like your content or comment on your posts. By doing so, you are guaranteeing that you will receive interaction, something which is crucial if you want your profile to gain more exposure. While the other methods we have discussed can be applied reasonably successfully, this last one is the only one that provides guaranteed results.

Are you doing the right thing with this approach?

The fact is social media has now become quite a competitive environment where millions of users are fighting over who can get the most likes, followers, comments, and views. While social media users are willing to provide these features, there is always a demand for more as the ones who can get the most of them are the ones who have the most success. With this being the case, people look for other ways to get more features and if they have the financial resources to pay for them, what is the problem? It is simply what needs to be done in order to compete.

