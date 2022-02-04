With Runway Lifestyle, Varun Katoch Takes a Firm Foot Into Entrepreneurship

Runway Lifestyle has been known as a premier fashion and lifestyle company in the fashion and entertainment realm since 2009, thanks to Varun Katoch’s incredible business approaches and intelligence.

Many individuals and professionals over the years have come to the forefront and gained immense name and recognition for their relentless efforts in their respective industries. Most of these professionals could create a flourishing career for themselves because they thrived on their persistence and resilience, which Varun Katoch, a success story in the world of entrepreneurship, also did among the many who made it huge as business personalities. Still, this man stands unique from others, and there’s just not one reason behind that, but multiple. Making it big in the fashion and the entertainment realm has been no walk in the park for anyone, but boy, did Varun Katoch ace the game in these niches? Well, he did that and how, turning people’s heads all around with his unique company named Runway Lifestyle.

Runway Lifestyle today is a prominent name, and one cannot go without crediting the sleepless nights he gave and the incessant hard work this passionate man worked with that led this business to exponential levels of growth. As the Co-Founder of Runway Lifestyle, Varun Katoch has turned the company into a sought-after Film, Fashion, and Events Production Services Company, driven to help its clients to produce television projects films, and help in other related work as well, including planning and managing projects, finding crew and resources and much more. It has grown as a premier fashion and lifestyle company in the niches of fashion and entertainment since the time it was incepted in 2009.

The Chandigarh-guy has been gradually moving his way to the top in the entrepreneurial world, and the success he has achieved so far can be attributed to his incredible business approaches and intelligence, which have helped him dive into different business ventures. Talking about Runway Lifestyle, Varun Katoch highlights that it is a professional company offering event solutions that focuses on premium fashion and lifestyle brands. It has achieved excellence in producing and directing runway shows and curating experiences carried out through phenomenal design and outstanding management.

The company has also represented and worked with various celebrities, models and artists across the country, including directors, actors, writers, stylists, photographers, hair and makeup artists, and others. He had also co-produced the short film, “End Run: A tribute to the IAF,” inspired by Balakot’s events.

There is a reason why Varun Katoch’s Runway Lifestyle has been talked about so much, being among 500 of the fastest-growing companies in the country under 1500 crore.

