XRP’s $2.41 Stands Firm as Active Addresses Skyrocket

XRP is stealing the spotlight again. Its price is holding steady at $2.41, and the network’s buzzing like never before. While the crypto market takes a beating, XRP’s showing some serious staying power. Could this be the start of something big?

Network’s Lighting Up

The XRP network is on fire right now. Glassnode says active addresses—people moving XRP around—hit nearly 627,000. That’s the most since April 2023. More users usually mean more action, and that’s got folks excited.

Analyst Ali Martinez flagged this on X, hinting it could push prices up soon. With everything else in chaos, XRP’s activity feels like a bright spot.

Holding the Line at $2.41

Crypto’s been a rollercoaster lately. Big players like Ethereum and Solana are down, but XRP’s chilling at $2.41 after a 33% jump from $1.89. It’s clinging to $2.30, a key level traders eyeball.

Stay above that, and $3 might be in sight—a number that gets people buzzing. Slip below, though, and it could drop to $2 or $1.89. XRP’s toughness is turning heads.

Ready for a Price Pop?

What’s next? Some think XRP’s gearing up to lead if the market flips. This address surge screams demand, and with the SEC mess sorted, things look clearer.

Bulls are dreaming of $3 and beyond, especially if the mood lifts. Crypto’s unpredictable, sure, but XRP’s got a real chance to make waves. Traders are watching every move.

