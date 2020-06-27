You Tuber Vinay Thakur is Hit For His Entertaining Videos Among Netizens

Ajay Deep 27/06/2020

Vinay Thakur is 22 years old You tuber from Delhi. He completed his graduation from Shaheed Sukhdev college of business studies. Vinay started making Youtube Videos in 2016 and got much hype In the Last 4 Years And have crossed 6 Million Subscribers On Youtube Today. His channel is named AVRpranktv And he is India’s Number one Prankster.

His videos ‘ kissing Prank India- spin the bottle part 2’ and ‘ Mudke mat dekhna prank series ‘ became the biggest hit on YouTube.

Actor and director Vinay Thakur have been running one of the top YouTube channels which is about to join the ace digital league. His journey has not been an easy one, having to face a lot of hurdles. But he left no stone unturned to make it big.YouTube content creation has always been a task to accomplish having tremendous competition in the market.

Apart from Youtube Vinay Is also famous on Instagram And have around 3 Lakh Followers On Instagram where he shares his content with his fans .

Today, he has achieved a commendable position in the digital market world and has some excellent projects in the pipeline.

